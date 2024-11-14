Employment Rights Bill – How Will You Be Affected?

The article examines some of the key provisions of the UK Employment Rights Bill and what they mean for employers and workers in the hospitality sector. Known for tight margins and shift work, some of the proposed changes will have a significant impact. One provision seeks to end zero hour contracts to provide workers with a more predictable schedule. It is not clear what the parameters for being a "qualified worker" are, but workers can choose to keep their current contract terms or move toward guaranteed hours.

The provision for reasonable shift notice also could pose complications for the hospitality industry. What qualifies as reasonable notice is vague. The article notes that a flood of "small" claims for reasonable notice could create an immense backlog for an already strained employment tribunal system. Hospitality employers are encouraged to make concerns regarding these new regulations known.

