Global findings from the 2024 Wellbeing Diagnostic Survey

An in-depth, global study of how employers are approaching employee wellbeing, bringing areas of opportunity and insight to light.

About the survey

The 2024 Wellbeing Diagnostic Survey was fielded in 82 markets between March and April 2024. A total of 3,610 employers, representing over 18 million employees, responded to the survey, giving rise to an industry-leading database of employer insights on the business-critical topic of employee wellbeing.

Employee wellbeing has become a core component of human capital strategy. In recent years, employers have boosted employee perceptions of the support they provide and experienced positive effects on wellbeing outcomes.

However, there's still more to do. Our 2024 Wellbeing Diagnostic Survey provides insights on this topic. Here are a few of the key findings:

Wellbeing is here to stay

Today, 21% of employers view wellbeing as a foundational element of their human capital strategy. Looking forward to three years, this number ambitiously jumps to 46% (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Companies plan to expand their use of wellbeing as the basis for their human capital strategy

Companies use their wellbeing to compete for talent

Employee wellbeing has become a differentiator in talent strategy and supplements key business issues such as competition for talent, approach to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and the growing mental health crisis (Figure 2).

Figure 2. Key business issues influencing wellbeing strategy

Aligning priorities

Although employee perceptions of wellbeing initiatives offered at work have improved, employers should continue to evolve their approach and seek employee feedback to ensure alignment with needs and expectations. There is a gap between where employers are focused and where employees need more help (Figure 3). Employers are prioritizing emotional and physical wellbeing while employees are looking for more support in financial wellbeing. Employees globally highlighted financial wellbeing as an area they struggle with the most.

Figure 3. Employer priorities are misaligned with employee needs

Employers recognize the challenges and are addressing them in a variety of ways. In the coming years, many have outlined improving communication about their wellbeing programs and creating a healthy work culture are their top priorities. At the forefront, we see a range of tactics that high-effectiveness companies are doing now – and what they plan to do in the future.

