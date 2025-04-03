Ireland's Employment Permit System Set To Be Transformed

We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.

The Department of Enterprise Trade and Employment (DETE) is set to revolutionise the employment permit application process with the launch of its new cloud-based Employment Permit Online system, aptly named "Employment Permits Online". The DETE promises the new system will streamline the submission, processing, and issuance of employment permits, offering enhanced functionality and security features that will benefit employers, employees, and agents alike.

While further details and updates on the roll out of the new system are expected in the coming weeks, in this article we summarise what we know so far.

Registration Process

To access the new Employment Permits Online system, all users—employers, employees, and agents— will be required to set up a portal account. This will involve confirming an email address and password, followed by verification through a secure Multi-Factor Authentication process using mobile phone confirmation. This step is crucial to ensure the integrity and security of the system. Employers will also need to provide additional key documents such as Revenue and company registration details as part of the registration process.

Employers who have already acquired “Trusted Partner” status, and who have therefore already submitted these documents, will find their accounts automatically validated on the new system upon initial registration.

Portal Account Features

Once registration and verification are complete, users will gain access to their portal accounts. Existing users, including Trusted Partners, will find their new accounts populated with current employment permits and any applications processed in the last six months. The portal accounts will offer a comprehensive record of both current and historic applications, along with a new 'status update' feature. This feature will helpfully allow users to track the progress of their applications, from draft to issuance, refusal, appeal, and more.

We are told that a significant advantage of the portal accounts will be the level of control users will have. Core requirements, such as the submission or renewal of Revenue or company registration documentation, will require additional validation by the Employment Permits Unit. However, non-core requirements, such as business locations or additional contact details, can be updated directly by the user, making it much more straightforward to update information and avoid unintentional non-compliance with employment permit legislation. It will be interesting to see if the new system will also allow for the inclusion of work from home locations.

Enhanced Data Protection

The new system will provide enhanced data protection for users. All communications from the Employment Permits system will be sent to the email addresses listed under the user's portal account. These notifications will not contain personal information but will confirm that correspondence has been issued to the portal account, ensuring secure information exchange during the application process.

Joint Applications

A noteworthy additional feature of Employment Permits Online is the joint application process. All employment permit applications will now be completed online by the employer, prospective employee, and appointed agent (if applicable). The employee will directly provide their personal information, while the employer will complete their relevant sections of the application. Agents (if applicable) can input details on behalf of the party they represent, and it is assumed that the new system will allow agents to act for all parties to the application. All parties will then sign the application using an e-signature, eliminating some of the common application refusal reasons such as discrepancies in the Work ID on the form and signature page.

Support Tools

To assist users in navigating the new system, it has been confirmed that the Employment Permits Unit will launch several support tools prior to the go-live date. These include:

'How To' videos on creating a portal account,

A user guide detailing all aspects of registration, maintenance of portal accounts, and application submission,

An FAQ document.

These helpful and proactive tools should hopefully ease the transition and reduce potential frustrations for all users adapting to the new system.

Downtime and Transition

To facilitate the transition to the new Employment Permits Online system, it has been confirmed that the existing employment permit system will be taken offline immediately prior to its launch. This means that during this period, no employment permit applications will be able to be submitted. The DETE has confirmed it will do its best to minimise disruption, and to ensure the downtime is as brief as possible. However, it is important for employers to note that draft applications not submitted before the existing employment permit system is taken offline will not be transferred to the new Employment Permits Online. Only fully completed and submitted applications will be processed in the new system.

Go Live Date

It is expected that the DETE will provide further clarity regarding the specific launch date of the new Employment Permits Online system in the coming weeks. Users are encouraged to stay informed and prepare for the transition to this advanced system.

What next?

The launch of Employment Permits Online marks a significant step forward in the efficiency and security of employment permit applications in Ireland. By embracing this new system, employers, employees, and agents can hopefully look forward to a more streamlined, transparent and user-friendly experience.

With the requirement for all users to set up portal accounts, support tools like 'How To' videos and user guides indicate a thoughtful approach to user onboarding and education. This proactive approach by the DETE should hopefully ease the transition and reduce potential frustrations for users adapting to the new system.

In the meantime, we will keep you posted as more details on the new system and its roll out are released.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.