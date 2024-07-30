Avoid Generalizations And Remain Flexible With Return To Offices

About the series John Bremen is a guest contributor for Forbes, writing on topics including work transformation, leadership strategy, compensation and benefits, and sustainable strategies that support productivity and business success.

The return to offices is back in the news with real estate and job data worldwide showing differences in work practices across regions, countries and cities.

MarketWatch cites data from commercial real estate agency Knight Frank that reveals differences between U.S. regions and other countries. Office occupancy appears lower on the U.S. West Coast (at rates of 30%) compared with 50% on the East Coast, and occupancy appears lower in Western Europe (55% to 65%) than in China, Hong Kong and Japan, at 85% to 90% occupancy.

Commercial real estate's struggles are tied to the growth of alternative work models. The pandemic required companies to build digital infrastructure for remote work. Now that workers have grown accustomed to working remotely, getting employees back into the office can be challenging in some markets.

By embracing change and remaining strategic, effective leaders can ensure their organizations thrive by fostering resilience, inclusivity and productivity across all regions and work models.

WTW research highlights a significant shift toward maintaining remote and hybrid work models: More than half (55%) of the workforce expects to work in these flexible arrangements within the next three years. This evolving landscape demands that leaders accommodate change.

Full-time remote by cultures and regions

Globally, while trends in remote and hybrid work remain prevalent, the mix of flexible work arrangements differs dramatically by region.

In North America, full-time remote work is particularly widespread, with 20% of Canadian and 19% of U.S. workers operating remotely. The U.K. (18%) and Australia (14%) resemble their North American counterparts.

European nations showed moderate engagement, with Spain, Germany and the Netherlands each hovering around 12% to 14% working fully remote. Whereas in Asia, China, Hong Kong and Japan reported lower full-time remote work, with figures ranging from 3% to 8%.

Despite these trends, it's important to avoid overly broad generalizations. For example, France's remote worker percentage aligns more closely with Asia's at 8%. And Mexico's 10% sits between Asia and Europe.

Hybrid work is more common globally

Data for hybrid work shows a different picture. Hong Kong, which only has 6% of full-time remote workers, has a 45% hybrid work rate. Likewise, several other countries with low full-time remote worker rates have high hybrid work rates:

Singapore: 34%

Netherlands: 34%

France: 32%

U.K.: 27%

Colombia: 25%

Hong Kong maintains a combined remote and hybrid work rate of over 50%, and the Netherlands, U.K. and others are near to it.

Key leadership actions for a flexible world of work

Effective leaders understand the evolution of how and where people work and consider the following to normalize all types of working arrangements:

One size doesn't fit all. In addition to practices that vary across geographies, industries, departments and teams, WTW research shows that flexibility, cost savings and better time management are top reasons employees prefer remote work. Effective leaders assess different work arrangements, technologies and processes, and create flexibility wherever possible for both remote and in-person workers. Give people a reason to be there ("magnets" over mandates). WTW research indicates that while people discovered benefits of remote work during the pandemic, they also learned its downsides, including isolation, feeling disconnected, blurred boundaries, working more hours and the potential negative impact on career development. Effective leaders give people a reason to come to the workplace (rather than forcing them) by creating a more productive and engaging environment. Examples of compelling reasons often focus on the five c's: community, connection, culture, collaboration and creation. They foster a positive employee experience and the opportunity to learn, grow and contribute. Don't just focus on knowledge workers. WTW research showed that even during the height of the pandemic, about 35% of workers worldwide remained onsite. These often were front-line employees who kept society moving and now bristle at the term "back to work" as they never left work. Effective leaders seek opportunities to accommodate these employees through flexible shift schedules, changes to the work environment and enhanced employee wellbeing programs. Listen to employees and prioritize the employee experience. According to recent WTW research, companies that are prepared for changing working conditions are more likely to conduct employee listening activities (e.g., surveys, focus groups and direct interaction). Employee listening can identify changes in employee preferences or measure the impact of changing work conditions. Effective leaders connect with employees both in-person and virtually to keep pace with changing views and preferences in all work styles and life stages. Redesign pay, benefits and employee wellbeing programs to meet changing employee needs. WTW research shows that 85% of organizations have or are planning to redesign total rewards programs (pay, benefits, wellbeing, careers), including career development (87%), compensation (83%), benefits and wellbeing (83%), and healthcare benefits and delivery to support the changing mix of work styles (71%). Simultaneously, 62% have or are planning to eliminate pay and benefit programs that are less relevant today. Support managers in the new environment. First-line managers (many of whom are new to the role) are key to engaging employees in a challenging environment. Effective leaders help them develop the skills and strategies to create meaningful career opportunities and compelling work environments and cultures. They also "show up" for key events, such as onboarding and team gatherings.

As employers navigate the return to the office, the key to success lies in embracing flexibility and avoiding generalizations. By understanding the different needs of their workforce and adapting strategies accordingly, effective leaders can foster a resilient and productive work environment.

A version of this article originally appeared on Forbes on June 20, 2024.

