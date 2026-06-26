Pensions Radar - June 2026

This publication tracks upcoming legislative and regulatory developments affecting the pensions sector, providing a comprehensive overview of confirmed dates...

It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.

Article Insights

David James’s articles from Travers Smith LLP are most popular: within Employment and HR topic(s)

in United Kingdom

with readers working within the Retail & Leisure and Construction & Engineering industries

Pensions Radar is a quarterly listing of expected future changes in UK law affecting work-based pension schemes.

Legislative and regulatory developments

The following are forthcoming developments with known or expected dates:

Ongoing and recurring events

The following are events that are ongoing or recurring:

ONGOING AND RECURRING EVENT KEY DATE Automatic re-enrolment Every three years, an employer must carry out an exercise to re-enrol, into an automatic enrolment scheme, eligible jobholders who opted out after they were automatically enrolled. This duty first arises three years from the employer's staging date, when automatic enrolment was first required, and there is a six-month window around that anniversary during which the exercise must be carried out. It must then be repeated every three years. See our briefing note Automatic re-enrolment. Every three years State pension ages rising State pension age for both men and women is rising to age 68 by 2046 but this is due to be reviewed. See WHiP Issues 102 and 117. The increase from 66 to 67 has been brought forward by eight years, to take place between 2026 and 2028. See our briefing note Bridging pensions – state pension age issues, on the issues that rising state pension ages can cause for schemes that attempt to integrate with the state pension. Until 2046 (with implications already for schemes with bridging pensions or state pension offsets)

Expected developments with no confirmed date The following are expected legislative and regulatory developments for which there is no confirmed date:

Printable PDF

Read the PDF of this publication below. Alternatively you can download to print, to save for later or for a different experience.

Download PDF

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.