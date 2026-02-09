ARTICLE
9 February 2026

In-House Employment Lawyers Coffee Break: Episode 23 – Collective Consultation, New HR1 Form And The Pay Transparency Directive (Podcast)

Lewis Silkin

Contributor

In this episode, Sally and David discuss the recent collective consultation case, Micro-Focus Ltd v Mildenhall, the new HR1 form and the implementation of the Pay Transparency Directive.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Sally Hulston and David Lorimer
Authors
Sally Hulston
David Lorimer
