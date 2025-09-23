UK Pensions: What's New This Week? September 22, 2025

Welcome to your weekly update from the A&O Shearman Pensions team, covering all the latest legal and regulatory developments in the world of workplace pensions.

Call for evidence on inheritance tax legislation

The House of Lords Finance Bill Sub-Committee has launched a call for evidence on draft legislation published in July aimed at bringing pensions into the scope of inheritance tax. The role of the Finance Bill Sub-Committee is to make recommendations on how the government's tax policy can best be implemented and administered (it does not look at the rates of tax proposed by the government). The call for evidence follows on from HMRC's technical consultation on the legislation, which closed on September 15, 2025.

The deadline for submitting evidence is 5:00pm on October 7, 2025.

Read the call for evidence.

PASA dashboard toolkit: use of warnings and unavailable codes

The Pensions Administration Standards Association (PASA) has published a new toolkit to support trustees, administrators and providers in applying "warning" and "unavailable" codes for pensions dashboards. Developed in consultation with the Pensions Dashboards Programme (PDP) and Money and Pensions Service, the toolkit aims to promote consistency and clarity when value data cannot be shown immediately, as this is an area where there is flexibility in the PDP data standards. The guidance outlines when various codes can be used and includes suggestions of good practice.

Read the toolkit.

TPR consultation for new enforcement strategy

The Pensions Regulator (TPR) is consulting on a proposed new enforcement strategy, aiming to deliver a more risk-based, transparent and outcome-focused approach to enforcement, focusing on breaches that pose the greatest risk to savers.

Key proposals include a clearer articulation of TPR's enforcement priorities, which will be based on impact, scale and complexity; a commitment to early engagement and decisive action to prevent or limit non-compliance; and enhanced transparency around decision-making and outcomes. TPR also plans to improve communication about its expectations and enforcement activity to drive behavioural change across the industry.

Responses to the consultation should be submitted by November 11, 2025 (via TPR's online survey). After the adoption of this strategy, TPR will consider updating/consolidating its wider suite of enforcement policies and procedures. This may involve further consultation on specific policies.

Read the consultation.

Small pots feasibility review published

Pensions UK (formerly the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association, PLSA) has published the results of a review commissioned by the DWP, of the feasibility of the government's plans for consolidating small DC pots. The review found that a centralised infrastructure model, in which records relating to individual savers' default consolidation are held and matched to scheme records e.g. a "clearing house" approach, would be costly and complex. Instead, it found that a federated, industry-delivered model, allowing pension schemes and approved consolidators to interact directly or through service providers using agreed data and message standards is the most viable option. This model works within the current framework of the draft Pensions Schemes Bill.

Whether the government adopts this recommendation remains to be seen: a number of areas of detail will need to be explored further in stage two of the Feasibility Review and secondary legislation will also be required.

Read the review.

