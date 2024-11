Effective November 12, 2024, the DB Funding Code consolidates guidance on valuation and funding requirements with new strategies for long-term funding and investment, streamlining compliance for defined benefit pension schemes.

The DB Funding Code has been brought into force with effect from November 12, 2024. The Code brings together guidance on the pre-existing valuation and funding regime with guidance on the new longer-term funding and investment strategy regime.

