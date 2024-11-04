Budget Updates: New Minimum Wage Rate For April 2025

The Changes

The Labour Government have announced an increase to the national minimum wage which is due to take effect from 1 April 2025. The new rates are as follows:

6.7% increase for individuals aged 21 and over from £11.44 to £12.21 per hour. 16.3% increase for individuals aged 18 to 20 from £8.60 to £10 per hour. 18% increase for individuals aged 16 to 17 and apprentices from £6.40 to £7.55 per hour.

The above approach has been taken in accordance with the recommendations of the Low Pay Commission as an approach to tackle the rise in cost of living.

It is important that these figures are implemented into your budgets for next year to avoid receiving any penalties or fines.

This change is part of the government's publicised agenda to reform workplace rights as described in our earlier blog .

