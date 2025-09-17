ARTICLE
17 September 2025

Transforming Higher Education: Lessons From The Academies Programme In Schools For University Leadership

As the higher education sector faces unprecedented financial pressures, more universities are taking up the invitation to explore innovative collaborative structures to change how they operate...
United Kingdom Consumer Protection
Kate Gallagher,Nathalie Jacoby-Danesh, and Nick Mackenzie

As the higher education sector faces unprecedented financial pressures, more universities are taking up the invitation to explore innovative collaborative structures to change how they operate, with sustainable efficiency in mind.

Last week, for example, the universities of Kent and Greenwich announced merger plans for what has been described by some as a "super university" under the proposed name of London and South East University Group.

There are a number of options for universities to consider and while mergers are the most often discussed, there is no "one size fits all" solution. The report, Towards a New Era of Collaboration, published by Universities UK in June, points to multi-academy trusts (MATs) in the schools sector as a reference point for helping to develop innovative collaborative structures, coining the phrase "multi-university trust" (MUT).

Browne Jacobson has been the leading adviser since the establishment of the Academies Programme, supporting more than 40% of MATs and helping many of them develop from inception to large organisations. Some of the large MATs now have turnover in excess of £200m, with the largest MATs operating more than 90 academies with revenue topping half a billion pounds.

For university leaders exploring alternative structures, in this insights hub we offer food for thought based on the Academies Programme experience and factors to consider when moving from an individual institution to a collaborative network.

In overview, structures should be the enablers to a wider strategic vision, and institutions will wish to weigh up the relative benefits of contractual or corporate collaborations, shared services, other cost-saving mechanisms, mergers or a hybrid approach.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

