Freezing Orders In Divorce: Stopping A Spouse From Dissipating Assets

If you have discovered that your spouse has started moving money, transferring property, or selling investments during your divorce, it is natural to worry that there will be nothing left by the time the court decides how your finances should be divided.

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If you have discovered that your spouse has started moving money, transferring property, or selling investments during your divorce, it is natural to worry that there will be nothing left by the time the court decides how your finances should be divided. This fear is common, and it is one of the reasons people search for reassurance long before they search for legal terminology.

The law recognises that risk. In appropriate cases, the court can make a freezing order preventing assets being sold, transferred, or hidden while financial proceedings continue. These orders are only granted where there is convincing evidence that assets are genuinely at risk. Understanding when the court will intervene, and what protection it can offer, can help you decide what to do next.

When should I be worried?

Concern about dissipation tends to arise when one spouse controls the majority of the couple’s assets and starts behaving in a way that suggests they are trying to put those assets beyond reach. This might involve transferring property to a family member or friend shortly after proceedings begin, moving significant sums of money to accounts you cannot access, or making sudden and unexplained disposals of shares or savings. It could also mean withdrawing unusually large amounts of cash, moving investments offshore, selling valuable vehicles for well below their worth, or suddenly repaying old “loans” to relatives that were never mentioned before.

Business owners have their own version of this problem too. Unusual dividends, director’s loans, or transfers to connected parties can all point towards deliberate extraction of value from a company before a settlement is agreed. A single unexplained transaction will not usually be enough on its own, but a pattern of similar behaviour, particularly alongside comments about what you will or will not receive, tends to carry far more weight with the court.

It is worth saying that not every worry justifies an application. Courts will not act on vague suspicion or wounded feelings following a difficult separation. Real, credible evidence is needed rather than a general sense that a spouse might behave badly. Where the bulk of the assets are secure, for example in a jointly owned and mortgage free property, the court may in some circumstances take account of assets that have been deliberately dissipated when it comes to deciding the final financial settlement. In those circumstances an urgent application may not be necessary at all, since a fair outcome can still be reached without one.

Can the court actually stop this?

In the right circumstances, a freezing order, sometimes called a freezing injunction or Mareva injunction, is a court order preventing a person from disposing of, dealing with, or moving specified assets while divorce financial proceedings are ongoing. It does not transfer ownership of anything and does not decide who ends up with what. Instead, it holds the position so that the matrimonial assets remain intact until the court can decide how they should fairly be divided. The order can cover bank accounts, property, shares, or other valuable possessions, and this includes assets held jointly, not only those in one spouse’s sole name, although the exact terms will depend on the circumstances and what the court considers necessary to protect the financial claim. The court has the power to grant this kind of protection under the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973, and in appropriate cases the order can extend to assets held overseas, although enforcing it in another country will depend on the cooperation of that jurisdiction.

What does the court need to see?

The leading case on freezing orders in the family context is UL v BK (Freezing Orders: Safeguards: Standard Examples) [2013] EWHC 1735 (Fam). The courts continue to apply the principles it sets out, and it remains the foundation for how the family courts approach these applications today.

At its core, the applicant must show clear evidence of an unjustified dealing with assets by the other spouse. That evidence needs to point to a real risk that the money or property will actually disappear before the case is resolved. Suspicion or anxiety alone will not be enough. What the court wants to see is objective evidence, such as bank records, correspondence, or a documented pattern of behaviour, rather than a feeling that something is wrong.

There is also a broader requirement that the applicant’s underlying financial claim has genuine substance to it, though in practice this is a fairly low bar for most people going through divorce, since almost everyone bringing a case has a legitimate financial claim once proceedings are underway. The real battleground in most applications is not whether the claim itself is valid, but whether there is solid evidence of a genuine risk that assets will vanish.

Where an application is made without notifying the other spouse in advance, which does happen in urgent cases where forewarning would allow assets to disappear, the applicant takes on a high duty of candour to the court. Full and frank disclosure is expected, and if material facts are later found to have been withheld, the court can discharge the order and impose a costs penalty. Mostyn J was notably critical of the volume of poorly evidenced applications reaching the family courts, a reminder that these orders are not something to be sought lightly or as a tactical move.

How quickly can this happen?

Timing varies enormously depending on how urgent the situation genuinely is. In cases of real urgency, the court can hear an application very quickly, sometimes within days and occasionally without notifying the other spouse beforehand if there is strong evidence that advance warning would lead to the assets disappearing. Less urgent situations, where the risk is real but not immediate, will usually follow a more standard court timetable, giving both sides the chance to put their case forward before any order is made.

Delay does carry risk on both sides. Waiting too long to act makes it harder to persuade the court that urgent protection is genuinely needed, and it increases the chance that the assets in question will already have gone. A rushed or poorly prepared application carries the opposite risk, since a court that finds the evidence weak or the process mishandled can penalise the applicant in costs. Getting the timing and preparation right from the outset matters just as much as acting quickly.

What does it cost?

Because freezing order applications are urgent, evidence-heavy, and often argued at short notice, they tend to be more expensive than the ordinary financial remedy process. Courts are conscious of this, and expect the remedy to be used only where there is a genuine, well-evidenced need rather than as a routine step in a difficult divorce. If the evidence does not hold up, the applicant can be ordered to cover the other side’s costs as well as their own, so it is worth having a frank conversation with a solicitor early on about whether the value of the assets at risk justifies the cost of an urgent application, and whether an application is proportionate to what is actually at stake.

How the order protects both parties

A freezing order is not designed to punish the other spouse or to hand the applicant an unfair advantage. Its purpose is much narrower than that. It exists to stop a spouse from evading the financial process through unjustifiable disposals of assets, and it does not stop legitimate spending. Provision is always made for the respondent to meet ordinary living expenses, ordinary business dealings, and the cost of legal advice, so day to day life is not brought to a standstill.

Because the consequences of a wrongly granted order can be serious, the applicant is usually required to give an undertaking to the court, promising to compensate the other party for any losses if the order later turns out to have been unjustified. This requirement comes from the Family Procedure Rules governing this type of application. Together with the strict evidential threshold, it reflects how seriously the courts treat this remedy. Once an order is granted, breaching it amounts to contempt of court, which can carry penalties including fines or imprisonment.

Are there alternatives?

A freezing order is not always the right tool, and it is worth knowing what else is available before assuming a full injunction is necessary. In some situations, a written undertaking from the other spouse not to deal with specific assets can resolve the concern just as effectively and at far lower cost. In others, where the concern centres on the family home, registering a notice or restriction at HM Land Registry can often achieve the same practical result more quickly and cheaply, preventing the property from being sold or remortgaged without your knowledge while the divorce proceeds. A freezing order can still be used to protect jointly owned property directly where that additional layer of protection is genuinely needed, but many cases never require it. And if assets have already been transferred to someone else in an attempt to defeat a claim, a set aside application under the Matrimonial Causes Act can be used to unwind that transaction after the fact. Which route makes sense depends entirely on the facts of the case, and this is exactly the kind of judgement call that benefits from early specialist advice rather than guesswork.

What if you think assets are already at risk

Acting quickly does not mean taking matters into your own hands. If you believe assets are at risk, preserve any legitimate evidence you already have, such as bank statements, correspondence, or details of unusual transactions, but avoid accessing private accounts or documents without permission. Doing so can create serious legal problems of its own, particularly where confidential information has been obtained improperly, and it can undermine an otherwise strong case. A family solicitor can advise on the appropriate way to gather evidence and, where necessary, make an urgent application to the court on your behalf.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.