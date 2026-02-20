Jo Carr-West Examines The Complexities Of Later Life Divorce In Tatler

Jo's comments were published in Tatler, 13 February 2026, and can be seen here.

Jo Carr-West, Partner in our Family & Relationships department, discuss how divorce after 50 can feel uniquely daunting, often involving the unwinding of decades of shared life, intertwined identities, and long‑established family routines.

At this stage, individuals may also be navigating additional pressures such as teenage or adult children, elderly parents, or menopause, making the emotional and practical impact of separation particularly intense. With divorce among the over 50s becoming more common due to longer life expectancy and shifting social attitudes, many find themselves facing life changes they never anticipated.

For those separating later in life, the financial implications can be substantial. Couples often have significant shared assets, longstanding financial arrangements, and retirement plans built for one household rather than two. Decisions about the family home, pension sharing, and income needs may require careful recalibration particularly as age can limit mortgage capacity or earning potential. Because of this, early collaboration between legal and financial professionals is essential, ensuring resources are divided fairly, tax efficiently, and with an eye on long term security. Pensions in particular are frequently overlooked, despite often being one of the most valuable assets in a later life divorce.

As Jo explains, approaching divorce after 50 requires time, informed decision making, and a holistic support system. Many may need to consider re entering work or retraining, while also adapting to a new financial landscape and future vision of retirement. With the right legal guidance, financial planning, and emotional support, the process although challenging can help individuals rebuild confidence, stability, and independence as they move into the next chapter of their lives.

