Jo Carr-West Explores What Advisors Need To Know When Supporting Over 50s Through Divorce With WealthBriefing

Jo Carr-West, Partner in our Family & Relationships department, discusses what the rise in divorces among people over 50 means, and what advisors should know.

This age group now accounts for more than a third of all divorces in England and Wales. Longer life expectancy, shifting social attitudes, and changes in marriage patterns all contribute to this increase. For many couples, the idea of living decades longer in an unhappy relationship becomes untenable once children have left home or retirement approaches.

She highlights that later-life divorce brings a distinct and often more complex set of challenges. By this stage, couples tend to have accumulated significant assets, made long‑term financial decisions, and may have limited earning capacity to rebuild wealth. One partner may have put their career on hold, funds may have been spent on school fees, and retirement plans may already be in motion.

In the article, Jo emphasises the crucial role of collaboration between family lawyers and financial advisors. Lawyers help ensure fairness and create workable settlement structures, while advisors stress‑test different settlement options, model future cashflow, and advise on pensions, investments and income strategies. Property and pensions often carry the greatest implications: the forced sale of a family home can dramatically reshape financial plans, and pensions, which are frequently overlooked, can be among the most valuable assets in a settlement.

Ultimately, divorce after 50 is a pivotal life moment that requires careful, collaborative professional support. With the right legal and financial guidance, clients can manage the immediate disruption while protecting their long‑term financial wellbeing.

