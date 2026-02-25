ARTICLE
25 February 2026

Jo Carr-West Explores What Advisors Need To Know When Supporting Over 50s Through Divorce With WealthBriefing

HL
Hunters

Contributor

Hunters logo
For over 300 years, we have worked with individuals, businesses, trusts and organisations of all kinds to advise on legal issues. Consistently recognised in the Times’ Best Law Firms, we offer comprehensive legal solutions, including litigation, tax and estate planning, family, property, and business services, with a dedicated, partner-led team.
Explore Firm Details
Jo Carr-West, Partner in our Family & Relationships department, discusses what the rise in divorces among people over 50 means, and what advisors should know.
United Kingdom Family and Matrimonial
Jo Carr-West
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Jo Carr-West’s articles from Hunters are most popular:
  • in United Kingdom
Hunters are most popular:
  • within Wealth Management topic(s)

Jo's comments were published in WealthBriefing, 19 February 2026, and can be seen here.

Jo Carr-West, Partner in our Family & Relationships department, discusses what the rise in divorces among people over 50 means, and what advisors should know.

This age group now accounts for more than a third of all divorces in England and Wales. Longer life expectancy, shifting social attitudes, and changes in marriage patterns all contribute to this increase. For many couples, the idea of living decades longer in an unhappy relationship becomes untenable once children have left home or retirement approaches.

She highlights that later-life divorce brings a distinct and often more complex set of challenges. By this stage, couples tend to have accumulated significant assets, made long‑term financial decisions, and may have limited earning capacity to rebuild wealth. One partner may have put their career on hold, funds may have been spent on school fees, and retirement plans may already be in motion.

In the article, Jo emphasises the crucial role of collaboration between family lawyers and financial advisors. Lawyers help ensure fairness and create workable settlement structures, while advisors stress‑test different settlement options, model future cashflow, and advise on pensions, investments and income strategies. Property and pensions often carry the greatest implications: the forced sale of a family home can dramatically reshape financial plans, and pensions, which are frequently overlooked, can be among the most valuable assets in a settlement.

Ultimately, divorce after 50 is a pivotal life moment that requires careful, collaborative professional support. With the right legal and financial guidance, clients can manage the immediate disruption while protecting their long‑term financial wellbeing.

Read the full article on WealthBriefing [external link].

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Jo Carr-West
Jo Carr-West
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More