People Focus: Skyler Broadhead – Child Care Law

Skyler Broadhead is a Managing Paralegal in the Child Care Law team based between our Derby and Nottingham offices. She joined Rothera Bray in 2020 – on the very first day of the national lockdown. In this interview, she reflects on her journey into Family and Child Law, how her role has developed, and what drives her in a field that’s both challenging and deeply meaningful.

What first inspired you to pursue a career in law?

S:I’ve always had an interest in law, how it works and how it shapes society. My journey began in 2012 when I joined a small village law firm in Lincolnshire as a part‑time receptionist. The firm specialised in divorce and finance, and my constant curiosity (I was definitely asking 20+ questions a day!) soon led to a full‑time role.

Over the six years I spent there, I progressed to Legal Secretary and completed a Legal Secretary Diploma with CILEX. Although the course is considered quite traditional now, it gave me a strong foundation in the skills needed to be an effective legal support professional. That experience eventually led me into more child‑focused and domestic violence work, which deepened my passion for the field even further.

How has your role evolved throughout your time at Rothera Bray?

S: I’ve been with Rothera Bray since 2020, I joined on the 1st April, right at the start of the first national lockdown and it was a strange start to my career here. I didn’t meet my colleagues in person for around 5 months, and I did all my training remotely!

Despite the unconventional start, my career has progressed quickly. I began as a Senior Paralegal, and in July last year I was promoted to Managing Paralegal, a role that has allowed me to take on greater responsibility.

Why did you choose family/child law?

S: I think it chose me! I originally wanted to work in criminal law, mainly from growing up watching TV police dramas with my family but I fell into working in family and haven’t looked back. Children’s law isn’t for everyone but it is something I really enjoy. No two days are the same and no two cases are the same – I am always learning something new. I do some domestic violence work alongside children’s work, and both areas of law feel like I am doing something worthwhile. I am helping clients navigate the challenges they are facing in some small way.

Is there a standout moment in your career to date?

S: I feel like I’m experiencing my ‘standout career moment’ right now. I’ve reached what I consider the top of where I want to be, and I never imagined progressing from being a receptionist in small village law firm to becoming a Managing Paralegal with the Family Team at Rothera Bray. I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have great opportunities, as well as mentors who have supported and guided me — and still do!

Do you have any hobbies or things you enjoy outside of work?

S: To wind down after work I love reading, going to the theatre and spending as much time outdoors as I can. A long walk followed by a cake is pretty much my ideal weekend treat.

What advice would you give your younger self?

S: Don’t worry about not having a law degree – you don’t need this to have a successful career in law. All you need is to take the opportunities given to you and to continue with your drive for knowledge.

Would you like to tell us one thing about you that people might not know?

S: I’m currently learning horse riding. I took this up last November after doing hacks for many years whilst on holiday or during a minibreak, my first being in Croatia. I love horse riding and feel a sense of calm. My mind isn’t able to think about anything else other than riding. It also allows me to be outdoors, and I love animals – so a win-win!

Is there anything you’d like people to understand about the work you and your team do?

S: Our work is often overlooked, partly because of strict confidentiality within family proceedings and because much of it is funded by the Legal Aid Agency. We support clients who are facing some of the most difficult moments of their lives, and we help Children’s Guardians understand the wishes and feelings of young and vulnerable children during incredibly challenging times.

The work is challenging and can be emotional at times. But it is always meaningful, and no two cases are ever the same. I’m fortunate to be part of a team that is not only skilled but also genuinely supportive of one another.