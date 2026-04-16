Prenuptial And Cohabitation Agreements In A Climate Of Delayed Reform

For families with significant wealth, relationship planning is increasingly approached as part of a wider conversation about financial resilience and long-term stewardship. That shift has not occurred because attitudes towards marriage or partnership have hardened, but because the legal framework governing financial outcomes on separation has remained stubbornly unresolved.

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For families with significant wealth, relationship planning is increasingly approached as part of a wider conversation about financial resilience and long-term stewardship. That shift has not occurred because attitudes towards marriage or partnership have hardened, but because the legal framework governing financial outcomes on separation has remained stubbornly unresolved. Over recent years, reform of prenuptial agreements and cohabitation rights has been widely anticipated, consulted on and debated, yet little has changed in practical terms. For high-net-worth families, the consequences of that delay are not theoretical.

The law in England and Wales continues to place considerable discretion in the hands of the courts when relationships come to an end. Prenuptial agreements can carry real weight, but they do not operate as binding instruments in the way many clients expect. Cohabiting couples remain outside any comprehensive statutory regime altogether. The result is a landscape in which outcomes are often shaped retrospectively, rather than by reference to agreed principles set out in advance.

This uncertainty has become a source of concern for wealthy individuals and their advisers, not because the courts lack sophistication, but because discretion, however carefully exercised, brings unpredictability. Where assets are substantial, layered or intergenerational, that unpredictability can undermine even the most carefully constructed wealth planning.

The legacy of Radmacher

The decision in Radmacher v Granatino is often described as a turning point, and in many respects it was. The Supreme Court accepted that prenuptial agreements entered into freely, with full disclosure and a proper understanding of their implications, should generally be respected. That acknowledgment reflected a broader recognition that modern relationships do not always fit comfortably within traditional assumptions about marriage and shared property.

Yet the limits of Radmacher are just as important as its impact. The judgment did not remove the court’s discretion, nor did it establish a statutory framework within which agreements would be enforced as a matter of course. Instead, it confirmed that prenups form part of the wider assessment of fairness, alongside needs, resources and circumstances at the point of separation.

For clients with significant pre-marital wealth, business interests or assets held in trust, that distinction is critical. Prenuptial agreements are often intended to protect family wealth from erosion or redistribution in the event of divorce. In practice, their effectiveness depends not only on careful drafting, but on how a court views fairness many years later, sometimes against a very different factual background.

This reliance on judicial discretion has led to a gradual accumulation of case law, but it has also reinforced the sense that outcomes remain fact-sensitive and difficult to predict. It is this tension that continues to drive calls for reform.

Cohabitation and the absence of a coherent framework

If the position on prenuptial agreements can be described as uncertain, the law relating to cohabitation is more stark still. Despite the steady increase in couples choosing to live together without marrying, the legal consequences of separation remain limited and, in many cases, poorly understood. There is no automatic entitlement to financial provision, and disputes about property are frequently resolved through trust principles that were never designed to address the realities of domestic relationships.

For families with wealth, this gap can be particularly problematic. Informal arrangements that feel equitable during a relationship may offer little protection if it ends. Contributions to property, financial support or expectations about future security can be difficult to evidence, and outcomes may turn on technical arguments rather than shared intention.

Cohabitation agreements have therefore assumed greater prominence, especially where family assets are involved. They are often used to clarify ownership, protect inherited wealth or reassure family members who have supported property purchases or business ventures. Yet, like prenuptial agreements, they operate within a legal framework that offers no definitive answers, only guidance shaped by case law.

Reform discussed, but unresolved

Recent commentary, including the Law Commission’s scoping report on financial remedies, has acknowledged many of these concerns. The report recognised that the current law lacks clarity and accessibility, and that the breadth of judicial discretion can make outcomes difficult to anticipate. It stopped short, however, of proposing specific legislative solutions.

That cautious approach has left advisers in a familiar position. Reform is widely accepted as necessary, but its scope and timing remain uncertain. Legal and financial commentators have noted that opportunities to legislate have previously been missed, leaving the courts to develop the law incrementally rather than within a coherent statutory structure.

For private wealth clients, this uncertainty complicates decision-making. Choices about marriage, cohabitation and asset structuring are made against a background of possible future reform, without any clear indication of how existing agreements might be treated if the law changes.

Constructing certainty through planning

In the absence of legislative clarity, certainty has become something that must be created rather than assumed. For wealthy families, prenuptial and cohabitation agreements are now rarely considered in isolation. They sit alongside wills, trusts, tax planning and succession strategies, and their effectiveness depends on how well those elements align.

Careful preparation remains essential. Full financial disclosure and independent advice are not simply formalities, but factors that influence how much weight an agreement will ultimately carry. Regular review is equally important, particularly where family circumstances or asset structures evolve over time.

Until reform moves beyond consultation and commentary, this approach is likely to remain the norm. For families with significant wealth, the challenge is not simply to anticipate relationship breakdown, but to manage legal risk in a system that continues to rely on discretion where many would prefer certainty.

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