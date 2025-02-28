ARTICLE
28 February 2025

Civil Partnerships In The UK: A Guide To Legal Rights, Dissolution And Challenges

AG
Anthony Gold Solicitors LLP

Contributor

Anthony Gold Solicitors LLP logo
Anthony Gold Solicitors are a leading Law firm based in London. Our solicitors specialise in various areas of law and are experts in their fields of legal services. We are negotiators and litigators, committed to doing whatever is best for our clients.
Explore Firm Details
Civil partnerships, introduced in the UK in 2005, initially aimed to provide same-sex couples with the same legal rights as married couples, addressing gaps in inheritance...
United Kingdom Family and Matrimonial
Lola Ajayi
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Civil partnerships, introduced in the UK in 2005, initially aimed to provide same-sex couples with the same legal rights as married couples, addressing gaps in inheritance, taxation, and property rights. Following the legalization of same-sex marriage in 2014 and a 2018 Supreme Court ruling, civil partnerships were extended to opposite-sex couples.

A civil partnership grants legal recognition and rights akin to marriage, including property rights, pensions, inheritance, and parental responsibility. Upon dissolution, the process mirrors divorce proceedings, including asset division and financial settlements. Family courts draw no distinction between the breakdown of a civil partnership and the breakdown of a marriage. Their likely considerations will include:

  1. Division of Assets: A fair division of the assets accumulated during the partnership considering the couple's financial circumstances and needs, the needs of their children as well as the contributions made by each party.
  2. Spousal Maintenance: One partner may be required to pay maintenance to the other if the dissolution of the partnership results in financial hardship for one partner. The needs and resources of both partners, as well as their ability to support themselves after the separation will be considered.
  3. Pension Sharing: Fair division of the pensions.
  4. Parental Responsibility and Child Arrangements: If the couple have children, both will acquire parental responsibility by virtue of the civil partnership. Where disputes arise, the court will consider making a child arrangements order.

Challenges in Civil Partnerships

  1. Conversion of Civil Partnerships: Only same-sex civil partners can convert their partnership into a marriage, creating a disparity between same-sex and opposite-sex couples.
  2. International Recognition: Civil partnerships are not universally recognized, creating legal challenges abroad.
  3. Legal Protections: Civil partners may not have the same protections as married couples in some jurisdictions.
  4. Lack of Recognition in Certain Countries: Some countries do not recognize civil partnerships, particularly for same-sex couples.

Conclusion

While civil partnerships provide an important legal alternative to marriage, challenges remain, particularly around international recognition and the distinction between same-sex and opposite-sex partnerships.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lola Ajayi
Lola Ajayi
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More