Many of us in the Family team are members of Resolution – but what is Resolution, and what does it mean for you and your matter?

Resolution is a national group of family law professionals who are committed to resolving issues constructively. Resolution members are acutely aware that separating couples, particularly those with children, will need to work with one another long after the legal process is over and therefore that conflict and confrontation should be avoided where possible. Resolution has been at the forefront of this since it was founded in 1982 and were vocal campaigners for the no-fault divorce process which finally came into effect in 2022. It is currently campaigning for an overhaul of the law that applies to cohabiting couples, which is significantly out of date.

Lizzie Smith, Partner in our Taunton office and Somerset and Bristol Resolution committee member says "Resolution is a fantastic organisation. It supports us as family lawyers to do the best for our clients and to get excellent outcomes in a dignified way. Dealing with separation and divorce can be extremely stressful. Emotions run high and even where couples are on good terms, the process can be overwhelming. As Resolution members, we recognise this and work with you to find the most constructive solutions. Choosing a lawyer who is a member of Resolution and takes this approach is highly recommended and will stand you in good stead for resolving your family law issues quickly, sensibly and without unnecessary cost."

Code of Practice

Members follow a Code of Practice which supports and encourages families to put the best interests of any children first, helps clients understand and manage the potential long-term financial and emotional consequences of decisions and obligates the lawyer to act with honesty, integrity and objectivity. That objectivity is important. Divorce, financial arrangements and discussions about children are inevitably fraught with emotion. A good lawyer understands that and emphasises with you, but will help you see past that emotion, avoid delay and conflict through pursuing "satellite issues" and focus on an outcome that can move you positively into the future. That is our aim at Stephens Scown.

Continual Development

Resolution, much like the team at Stephens Scown, put a considerable emphasis on continually developing knowledge and skills and Resolution Members have access to a large bank of resources and training. An example of this is our Resolution Together service, spearheaded by Sarah Atkinson, Head of our Family Finance team (and key member of the Cornwall Resolution committee). Resolution Together is a new way of working for family lawyers, allowing one couple to jointly work with one solicitor. Through Resolution membership, we were able to access expert training on this service and set up this service for our clients within months of it becoming available.

Benefit for you

By coming to a family lawyer at Stephens Scown, you will be instructing a solicitor who is committed to resolving your matter constructively, pragmatically and without undue acrimony. Your solicitor will help you select the best way forward to bring your matter to resolution, with consideration of the financial and emotional consequences of each approach.

Whilst the focus is on managing conflict where possible, that does not mean we shy away from the Court process, or other forms of dispute resolution, if necessary, including for example, if your ex-partner is not cooperating or refusing to provide disclosure. Your solicitor will be committed to getting you a good outcome to help you move forward by the most appropriate means, armed with a wealth of team experience and a continually updated understanding of the key issues for you.

At Stephens Scown, we encompass the Resolution Code of Practice in our approach, listening to and treating all our clients with respect and without judgment. We act for clients from all walks of life and apply the same commitment for a positive resolution to everyone.

Author Benitia Knowles-Wright, is an associate solicitor in the Family Finance team and committee member for Devon Resolution.

