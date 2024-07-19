Regulation Tomorrow Plus: DE&I Series "Non-Financial Misconduct" (Podcast)

Global Regulation Tomorrow Plus

In the sixth podcast in our DE&I series, Jonathan Herbst, Katie Stephen, Rebecca Dulieu and Simon Lovegrove discuss non-financial misconduct including previous FCA enforcement action, the FCA's proposals in CP23/20 and the practical steps that firms can take in this area. The podcast is the first in a planned mini-series that will focus on this complex and evolving topic.

