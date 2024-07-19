ARTICLE
19 July 2024

Regulation Tomorrow Plus: DE&I Series "Non-Financial Misconduct" (Podcast)

NR
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong

Contributor

Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong logo
In the sixth podcast of our DE&I series, experts discuss non-financial misconduct, FCA enforcement actions, proposals in CP23/20, and practical steps for firms. This podcast is the first in a mini-series on this evolving topic.
UK Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Jonathan Herbst
Photo of Katie Stephen
Photo of Rebecca Dulieu
Photo of Simon Lovegrove
Authors
Global Regulation Tomorrow Plus

In the sixth podcast in our DE&I series, Jonathan Herbst, Katie Stephen, Rebecca Dulieu and Simon Lovegrove discuss non-financial misconduct including previous FCA enforcement action, the FCA's proposals in CP23/20 and the practical steps that firms can take in this area. The podcast is the first in a planned mini-series that will focus on this complex and evolving topic.

