ARTICLE
15 July 2025

Panel Practice Statement On Unlisted Share Alternatives (Podcast)

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode, we talk about Practice Statement 36 which has recently been published by the UK Takeover Panel on unlisted share alternatives.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Mark Bardell,Stephen Wilkinson,Robert Moore
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Our corporate team assesses the key trends and developments in the UK's fast-moving deal scene.

In our public M&A podcast series, we discuss themes, developments and topical issues we see on public M&A transactions in the UK.

Latest episode: Panel Practice Statement on unlisted share alternatives

In this episode, we talk about Practice Statement 36 which has recently been published by the UK Takeover Panel on unlisted share alternatives.

Topics we discuss include:

  • what terms for an unlisted share alternative are acceptable, and what is not acceptable;
  • what rights can be attached to the shares; and
  • the disclosure required.

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Public M&A EP35: Panel Practice Statement on unlisted share alternatives

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Mark Bardell
Mark Bardell
Photo of Stephen Wilkinson
Stephen Wilkinson
Photo of Antonia Kirkby
Antonia Kirkby
Photo of Robert Moore
Robert Moore
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More