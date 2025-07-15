Panel Practice Statement On Unlisted Share Alternatives (Podcast)

Our corporate team assesses the key trends and developments in the UK's fast-moving deal scene.

In our public M&A podcast series, we discuss themes, developments and topical issues we see on public M&A transactions in the UK.

Latest episode: Panel Practice Statement on unlisted share alternatives

In this episode, we talk about Practice Statement 36 which has recently been published by the UK Takeover Panel on unlisted share alternatives.

Topics we discuss include:

what terms for an unlisted share alternative are acceptable, and what is not acceptable;

what rights can be attached to the shares; and

the disclosure required.

