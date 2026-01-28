Welcome to our 'A new era for HR' podcast series.

In these three episodes, members of our Employment and Technology & Commercial Transactions teams will explore how AI is reshaping HR - translating legal considerations to practical insights and best practices.

Episode 1: Navigating AI with Best Practice

In our first episode, discover the impact of the UK's and EU's regulations on of AI in the workplace – from obligations under data protection and equalities legislation to the forthcoming, stricter requirements of the EU AI Act for high-risk recruitment and decision-making systems. Hosts, Ailie Murray and James Longster, discuss the rules on automated decision-making, employer duties to avoid bias and discrimination, and the crucial role of human oversight. You'll also hear about headline legal cases, the risks of "shadow AI", and why implementing robust policies, staff training and other risk management is vital as regulatory goalposts continue to shift.

