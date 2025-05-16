BBC Documentary Lays Bare The Damage Caused By Unchecked Behaviours

I recently watched the BBC documentary P Diddy - The Rise and Fall, covering allegations of sexual misconduct or impropriety. I found this documentary troubling on many levels, but sadly not surprising. One of the overriding takeaways from the piece was that the alleged behaviour was known, but people were too scared to speak up or take on the financial giant at the heart of the matter.

In my experience, this is not uncommon. Instances of sexual misconduct can occur when there is an imbalance of power and if the perpetrator holds a powerful position, then it is incredibly hard for survivors to know where to go to report it and where to go for support.

If this documentary is to be believed, an array of people at a very high level knew of the activity taking place and yet, it would appear that, no one did anything to help prevent it.

We all know that unacceptable or unlawful behaviour can operate unchecked if those with the ability to prevent it do nothing. This is applicable in all walks of life, especially within the workplace. Failing to call out unacceptable behaviour can lead to its continuation. It can lead to a culture which accepts and tolerates such behaviour and thus cultivates an unsafe culture perpetuated by fear.

Within all organisations, it must always be a priority to create a safe working environment. Not having processes in place for people to safely report such issues is not acceptable, nor is failing to support those who report it.

Whilst the documentary focuses on one famous and wealthy individual, it highlights how behaviour, that in many situations would be hugely criticised, was normalised and extensively reported in the media. Attendance at the 'parties' that are now being questioned was coveted by established 'stars' and those who wanted to make their way in the industry.

So, why was this alleged behaviour not questioned or called out much earlier? Or was it and no one listened?

Interestingly, there are a lot of people who talk in the documentary who knew of the behaviour or had heard about it as they were a part of 'the scene' at the time. What is striking is that they all suggest that they didn't know who to go to and, moreover, they were scared of reporting it for fear of repercussions either personally or professionally. In my experience, this is a common issue when reporting such matters and, in large part, I believe this is a huge part of the problem. People are fearful of reporting such issues within the workplace.

This does not have to be the case, but it demonstrates how far-reaching the tentacles of such matters are.

Not only are the survivors terribly harmed, but those around the situation can be too, because they feel unable to help. Creating a 'safe culture' in the workplace does not just mean eradicating such behaviour, it also means creating an environment where people can come forward safely, without fear of reprisals, to speak honestly and openly about concerns that they have. If this doesn't happen, then the situation will likely remain unreported, and the behaviour will carry on unfettered.

Challenging inappropriate behaviour can be incredibly daunting, especially if the individual holds a higher position or is prominent within the organisation. Inappropriate behaviour is just that, regardless of the position held or monies generated and, as such, must be able to be called out and questioned.

It is difficult for many to understand why some organisations don't address this matter, overtly, candidly and strongly. Not only is there a moral and legal obligation to do the right thing, but there are business reputation and credibility issues at stake too.

There is extensive research and statistics to support the fact that people perform better and are more productive in the workplace if they feel happy, heard and safe. Therefore, aside from the moral and legal responsibilities, it just makes good business sense to address this topic properly.

I found the documentary very interesting and informative. The trial will begin in the United States shortly, and the outcome remains to be seen. However, for me, it has highlighted a range of issues around what can happen when such behaviour is left unchecked; an area that I have been helping organisations to address for some time.