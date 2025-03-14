Supporting Those Who Come Forward Is Essential To Creating Positive Change

The recent news report, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, [BBC], demonstrates in part, an issue that whistle blowers have to face. Is speaking up worth the it? How will I be treated as a result? Will speaking my truth end my career.

Now, I cannot speak to the authenticity of the claims raised, as I don't know the facts nor do I know the outcome of an expected further investigation. However, what this article does do is demonstrate a point that is often at the forefront of people's minds when they need to raise a sexual harassment claim against a colleague or someone more senior than them.

The fact that they have endured the harassment is bad enough, but then they often face the daunting challenge of reporting the matter. Invariably, they are worried by a plethora of scenarios. Will I be listened to? Will I be believed? Will I be criticized? Will it affect my career? Will I lose my job and, if I do, will I ever get a job again? All of these, in my experience, are common among claimants. Sadly, what this article insinuates is that in some instances these questions are valid, which should never be the case.

This article suggested that the Nigerian Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, a powerful, respectable, public figure, raised a claim of sexual harassment against the President of the Senate. According to the article, the petition submitted was dismissed on procedural grounds, suggesting that no further action against the President will be taken. On top of this, the Senator has been suspended, not because she brought the petition according to the Ethics Committee, but because she brought harsh criticism to the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly.

This flies in the face of Nigeria's commitment that it is working with the UN to achieve under the Spotlight 2.0 initiative, to end gender-based violence against women. One of the first and most important parts of such a process is providing a safe space where victims speak their truth without fear of repercussions. In any progressive environment, a clear transparent culture has to be cultivated so that victims can feel they are safe to come forward and that they will be treated fairly and with dignity. As I say, I cannot comment to the facts of this specific matter. However, the article leads me to think that the Senator raised the claims, they weren't upheld and, in addition to this, she has been punished for her actions by being suspended.

Speaking up is hard for anyone who has suffered at the hands of another, it requires a great deal of courage. Creating a safer environment for all is challenging. It requires honesty, transparency, fairness and the courage to do the right thing. Failure to support those who have the courage to come forward is an avoidable, institutional failing that compounds the wrongdoing and hinders the creation of a safe environment.

