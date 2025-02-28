The MOD Must Do More!

A recent article detailing the need for the army to stop "investigating" itself in respect of sexual harassment is not unexpected, and sadly this type of article, detailing abuse suffered by a female soldier by a higher-ranking individual, isn't new these days. A range of public sector bodies are being forced to look at the culture they foster and the way they allow their personnel to act.

The military, however, no matter how you look at it, is a wholly different environment, firstly because of what they are being asked to do in a professional capacity and secondly, because it's not the kind of profession that you can leave at the door as it were. As a rule, they don't go home after work at the end of the day, they go back to the 'block'. They live and work together. This doesn't, of course, negate that standards in that environment should be different. Of course, they shouldn't, but understanding the environment, wholly, is the only way that effective change will be fostered.

Due to these factors, and a plethora of others, it must not be underestimated how important it is for those that work within the armed forces to have trust in the organisation they represent. They, more than most, may be required to do incredibly challenging assignments which they can only be fully committed to if they have faith that their interests and wellbeing are being looked after.

As a veteran myself, I feel that the solution to this is multifaceted and complex. Military life, when functioning properly, can largely be a very enjoyable environment, the whole narrative of being part of a 'military family' is real for many. However, when things go wrong, the other fabled adage of 'closing ranks' can very much come into play. The MOD states that progress is being made but more needs to be done. In my mind, taking governance away wholly from the military would, to a large degree, enable them to shirk responsibility to a point which, for me, won't help drive a safer, more positive culture.

There are many independent entities that could take on the mantle of dealing with this troubling issue, but I do believe that the MOD must be an integral part of the process. It is clear that they need assistance and guidance in improving their culture. However, taking ownership of the issue away from them will likely enable a level of ambivalence in the sense of, 'we don't deal with that issue anymore, it's outsourced'. I feel that would cause even more problems. The MOD has expressed a definite desire to improve. Therefore, they must enlist the help and advice of specialists as to how this is achieved, instead of passing the baton to another.

Collaboration, transparency and honesty with those who can help and accepting the notion that help is required will go a long way to addressing these issues. Change is not always easy, but integrity is a core value of all three services. Therefore, doing the right thing, seeking the specialist advice that is available and taking ownership of these issues is surely the first step in creating positive change.