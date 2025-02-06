This Is How Retailers Can Manage Violence And Theft Risk Now

Violence and theft are urgent issues for retailers. We look at the practical steps your retail business can take to retain control now and next.

The retail industry faces an escalating dual challenge: a surge in violent incidents and the persistent issue of theft. These intertwined threats , demand innovative strategies to protect your employees, customers and operations.

With a reported 41% crime prevalence in retail – where business premises have experienced at least one of the crimes of burglary, vandalism, vehicle-related theft, robbery, assaults or threats, theft and fraud – being the highest of all sectors, retail industry risk and insurance managers, security professionals and health and safety officers are under pressure to respond.

Today's crime risk landscape for retailers

The 2024 BRC Crime Survey reveals an alarming escalation in both the frequency and severity of incidents, with retail workers facing more than 1,300 violent or abusive incidents daily, totalling 475,000 incidents in 2022-23. The BRC also estimates 16.7 million incidents of customer theft have been recorded, double the previous year's figures. The financial loss from theft stands at £1.8 billion, the highest ever recorded.

Food and grocery delivery riders too face a significant number of violent incidents. There has been a 28% increase in abusive incidents toward delivery riders in recent months, including verbal abuse, racism, sexism and theft of orders or vehicles. Research indicates riders often face threats when enforcing policies like proof of ID for alcohol deliveries.

Meanwhile, a 2024 Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) Crime Report estimates that crime costs convenience stores £245 million annually, equating to about £4,946 per store. This includes direct theft, damage to property and the costs associated with crime prevention. The report also finds a 67% increase in theft, driven by the cost-of-living crisis.

Anti-social behaviour remains a persistent issue, with 61% of convenience store retailers reporting an increase, including loitering, vandalism and begging.

The impact of violence on theft and how to mitigate it

We recognize how the rise in physical and verbal abuse can significantly affect your employees' morale, mental health and your ability to retain them. Violence often occurs when your staff attempt to prevent theft, enforce age-restricted sales policies, or refuse service to intoxicated customers.

With the rise in shoplifting and violence, retailers are also faced with another challenge: striking a balance between deterring theft and managing the associated risks. While proactive actions, such as detaining shoplifters, can help mitigate stock losses and discourage further theft, these measures also bring potential risks, including reputational damage, legal liabilities and elevated insurance costs if not executed responsibly.

To navigate this complex landscape, retailers need a comprehensive strategy that combines preventive measures with thoughtful risk management. To get ahead of violence and theft risks more effectively, retailers can:

Implement advanced security measures

Consider investing in technology such as advanced surveillance systems with AI-driven capabilities for theft detection and real-time monitoring, automated CCTV systems, self-checkout cameras and secure storage for high-value items. You can also use tagging technologies to prevent theft while protecting employees and inventory. Receipt-scanning gates that monitor customers as they exit to prevent theft and employee body cameras to help deter confrontational incidents, can also form part of your deterrence and prevention response.

Reprioritise the safety and wellbeing of your employees by implementing de-escalation training and offering counselling services to those impacted by violence or abuse. These measures can equip employees with the skills they need to manage aggressive situations and provide resources to support their mental health and recovery after incidents. You can also look to implement comprehensive safety protocols and provide de-escalation training to minimize risks during confrontational incidents. Offer psychological support to employees affected by violence or abuse can promote long-term mental health and resilience.

Foster a workplace environment where safety is prioritised, visibly demonstrating a commitment to employee and customer protection. By integrating safety protocols into daily operations, conducting periodic audits and ensuring transparent communication about risks, you can enhance operational stability and boost employee morale.

Working with law enforcement agencies and industry organisations supports improved police engagement and consistency in responding to retail crime, particularly in cases involving organised shoplifting rings. Partnerships with policymakers have led to the Policing Retail Crime Action Plan — commissioned by the Policing Minister and developed in partnership with government to drive down retail crime — emphasizes coordinated efforts to reduce incidents and hold offenders accountable. Meanwhile, fostering cross-functional collaboration between security, legal, operations and communications teams can better align risk mitigation efforts with your organisational values.

Regularly review and update insurance policies to address the dual risks of violence and theft, ensuring comprehensive coverage for employee injuries, property damage and cyber incidents. Implement data-driven decision-making through claims analytics to identify trends and adjust your loss prevention policies accordingly, whether adopting a hands-on or hands-off approach to detention.

Looking ahead: Legislative reforms impacting retailers

The proposed Crime and Policing Bill represents a significant step in addressing retail crime by the current UK government. The bill will make violence against shopworkers a standalone offense, bringing England and Wales in line with similar legislation in Scotland. It also aims to address shoplifting more effectively, particularly repeat offenses tied to organised crime. Local residents will have designated neighbourhood officers to address safety concerns, with a focus on enhancing police visibility and responsiveness.

Some retail and leisure and hospitality businesses have called to expand the scope of the bill to include delivery riders and others providing critical services. Deliveroo has also called for clarity in the legislation to ensure restaurants and hospitality settings are included in the definition of retail premises.

