On The Horizon – Our Podcast On Material Upcoming Developments

Julie Farley’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
- in United Kingdom
- with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy industries
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
- within Transport, Antitrust/Competition Law and Employment and HR topic(s)
We have released a new episode in our 'on the horizon' podcast series, in which we discuss the more material developments that we expect to see in the next 6-12 months that will be of interest to listed companies.
You can listen to the podcast here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.