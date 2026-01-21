ARTICLE
21 January 2026

On The Horizon – Our Podcast On Material Upcoming Developments

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
We have released a new episode in our ‘on the horizon' podcast series, in which we discuss the more material developments that we expect...
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Julie Farley,Isobel Hoyle,Erica MacDonald
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Julie Farley’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • in United Kingdom
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy industries
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Transport, Antitrust/Competition Law and Employment and HR topic(s)

We have released a new episode in our 'on the horizon' podcast series, in which we discuss the more material developments that we expect to see in the next 6-12 months that will be of interest to listed companies.

You can listen to the podcast here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Julie Farley
Julie Farley
Photo of Isobel Hoyle
Isobel Hoyle
Photo of Sarah Hawes
Sarah Hawes
Photo of Erica MacDonald
Erica MacDonald
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More