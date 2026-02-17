Key Takeaways From The Bessemer Society City Dinner

Last week I attended the Bessemer Society City Dinner, where I spoke with founders, investors and advisers about the current environment for UK growth companies and in particular capital markets.

Some of the key themes of the evening were the new 'PISCES' offering from the London Stock Exchange, changes to the AIM rules and the improving market conditions for small / micro-caps and growth companies considering an IPO in the UK.

I was kindly invited to say a few words regarding the changes to the AIM rules and how, alongside some of the better publicised changes regarding founder shares (i.e. dual share classes), there are more subtle changes that can substantially reduce the legal, accounting and other fees and expenses involved in listings, reverse takeovers and other AIM transactions.

For growth companies these changes are particularly important as the fees involved in preparing for these transactions can become existential if the transaction is aborted. Combining the rule changes with the improved market conditions we hope to see many more growth companies considering an AIM listing in the coming years.

