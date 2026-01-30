ARTICLE
30 January 2026

Q4 Transport M&A Review: Flat Deal Volume Amid Continued Market Uncertainty; Capital Shifts To Strategic Bets

A
Marc Iampieri,Brian Nemeth,Lian Hoon Lim
+4 Authors
Freight transport M&A remained flat in Q4 2025, as persisting soft freight fundamentals and ongoing trade and geopolitical uncertainty kept deal momentum in check. Overall deal volume was flat versus an already soft Q3 and down sharply year‑on‑year, but invested capital rose as buyers concentrated on fewer, larger strategic transactions.

The main themes emerging from Q4 2025 transport M&A include:

  • A shift toward fewer, larger strategic transactions as deal volume stays flat but invested capital increases.
  • Regional divergence, as North America and EMEA saw further declines in activity, while APAC showed a notable rebound, driven by supply chain‑resilience plays and attractive valuations.
  • Ports and infrastructure again proved as the most resilient subsector, supported by localization and supply chain security trends, while logistics, transportation, and shipping saw fewer, often smaller‑scale activity.
  • Financing conditions are turning a corner, as rate cuts, abundant private capital, and stabilizing valuations begin to reopen the deal window for financial sponsors.
  • Ongoing selectivity from buyers, who defensible growth over pure leverage or volume.

Looking ahead, the Q4 Transport M&A Report points to cautious optimism rather than a rapid rebound. Recent rate cuts, ample private capital, and stabilizing valuations are gradually reopening the deal window, particularly for financial sponsors, even as investors remain highly selective.

Strategic buyers are expected to continue leading the market, using M&A to consolidate, expand geographically, and acquire capabilities – high-value segments to track include specialized logistics, smart cold chain, and other high‑margin niches that offer more durable growth.

As freight fundamentals remain uneven, value creation, sustained growth and strategic bets—not leverage—will be the defining differentiator.

Read on to access the full report, download it here, or subscribe via the button below to receive the report on a quarterly basis. If you're considering which emerging capabilities can unlock the most value, how to reframe your M&A pipeline, and how to reinforce your competitive position in today's uncertain environment, please get in touch.

Authors
Photo of Marc Iampieri
Marc Iampieri
Photo of Brian Nemeth
Brian Nemeth
Photo of Sean O'Flynn
Sean O'Flynn
Photo of Lian Hoon Lim
Lian Hoon Lim
Photo of Maxim Vanhencxthoven
Maxim Vanhencxthoven
Photo of Umer Farooq
Umer Farooq
Photo of Fabian Engels
Fabian Engels
