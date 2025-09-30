Episode 11: 'I Don't Regret Doing An IPO' (Despite The Public Scrutiny) (Video)

Join Jonathan Boyers, Head of Alvarez & Marsal Corporate Finance, and Chris Maguire, Executive Editor of BusinessCloud, as they sit down to interview Steve Oliver, Co-founder of musicMagpie.

In this episode, Steve Oliver discusses:

The pros and cons of musicMagpie's 2021 IPO, which gave the company a £208m market cap and delivered a 12x multiple for investor NVM—but also brought unwelcome public scrutiny

The 2024 decision to take musicMagpie private with a £10m sale to AO

Handling press leaks

The collapse of Music Zone in 2006

Angel investing

Tackling homelessness

His love of Man City

