Episode 11: 'I Don't Regret Doing An IPO' (Despite The Public Scrutiny) (Video)

Join Jonathan Boyers, Head of Alvarez & Marsal Corporate Finance, and Chris Maguire, Executive Editor of BusinessCloud, as they sit down to interview Steve Oliver, Co-founder of musicMagpie.
In this episode, Steve Oliver discusses:
- The pros and cons of musicMagpie's 2021 IPO, which gave the company a £208m market cap and delivered a 12x multiple for investor NVM—but also brought unwelcome public scrutiny
- The 2024 decision to take musicMagpie private with a £10m sale to AO
- Handling press leaks
- The collapse of Music Zone in 2006
- Angel investing
- Tackling homelessness
- His love of Man City
