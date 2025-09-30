ARTICLE
30 September 2025

Episode 11: 'I Don't Regret Doing An IPO' (Despite The Public Scrutiny) (Video)

AM
Alvarez & Marsal

Contributor

Alvarez & Marsal logo
Explore Firm Details
Join Jonathan Boyers, Head of Alvarez & Marsal Corporate Finance, and Chris Maguire, Executive Editor of BusinessCloud, as they sit down to interview Steve Oliver, Co-founder of musicMagpie.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Jonathan Boyers

Join Jonathan Boyers, Head of Alvarez & Marsal Corporate Finance, and Chris Maguire, Executive Editor of BusinessCloud, as they sit down to interview Steve Oliver, Co-founder of musicMagpie.

In this episode, Steve Oliver discusses:

  • The pros and cons of musicMagpie's 2021 IPO, which gave the company a £208m market cap and delivered a 12x multiple for investor NVM—but also brought unwelcome public scrutiny
  • The 2024 decision to take musicMagpie private with a £10m sale to AO
  • Handling press leaks
  • The collapse of Music Zone in 2006
  • Angel investing
  • Tackling homelessness
  • His love of Man City

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jonathan Boyers
Jonathan Boyers
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More