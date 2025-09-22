ARTICLE
22 September 2025

UK Space Agency Accelerator GEO And Fusion Programmes Open For Applications

MC
Marks & Clerk

Contributor

Marks & Clerk logo
Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore Firm Details
Calling space tech companies - the UK Space Agency Accelerator is still accepting applications for two of its support programmes, Geo and Fusion: Connect with Capital.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Phil Merchant
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Calling space tech companies - the UK Space Agency Accelerator is still accepting applications for two of its support programmes, Geo and Fusion: Connect with Capital.

Geo is tailored for ambitious UK space companies ready to scale. Whether you're building revenue, expanding your team, or sharpening operations, Geo will help you accelerate growth. More information on the programme and how to apply can be found here: https://www.ukspaceaccelerator.co.uk/geo

Fusion is built for ventures seeking investment. If you're gearing up to pitch and raise funding, Fusion provides direct support from investment experts to complete your journey. More information on the programme and how to apply can be found here: https://www.fusionconnectcapital.co.uk/about

For each programme, you will gain access to support and guidance from a variety of experts, mentors, and programme delivery partners. This includes support in formulating your intellectual property strategy from our space tech team here at Marks & Clerk.

This is an exceptional opportunity for driven and innovative companies looking seeking to grow in the UK space economy. Secure your spot today!

The UK Space Agency Accelerator is a national programme designed to help UK-based entrepreneurs and innovators harness the power of space technology — whether you're just getting started or preparing to raise investment. Through tailored support, expert guidance, and connections to the wider space ecosystem, the Accelerator helps ventures grow faster, stronger, and more commercially ready.

www.ukspaceaccelerator.co.uk/...


The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Phil Merchant
Phil Merchant
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More