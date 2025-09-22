UK Space Agency Accelerator GEO And Fusion Programmes Open For Applications

Calling space tech companies - the UK Space Agency Accelerator is still accepting applications for two of its support programmes, Geo and Fusion: Connect with Capital.
Geo is tailored for ambitious UK space companies ready to scale. Whether you're building revenue, expanding your team, or sharpening operations, Geo will help you accelerate growth. More information on the programme and how to apply can be found here: https://www.ukspaceaccelerator.co.uk/geo
Fusion is built for ventures seeking investment. If you're gearing up to pitch and raise funding, Fusion provides direct support from investment experts to complete your journey. More information on the programme and how to apply can be found here: https://www.fusionconnectcapital.co.uk/about
For each programme, you will gain access to support and guidance from a variety of experts, mentors, and programme delivery partners. This includes support in formulating your intellectual property strategy from our space tech team here at Marks & Clerk.
This is an exceptional opportunity for driven and innovative companies looking seeking to grow in the UK space economy. Secure your spot today!
www.ukspaceaccelerator.co.uk/...
