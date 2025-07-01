The EU's CSRD And CSDDD Compliance Playbook Is Being Rewritten (Again)

European policy-makers are moving swiftly to scale back the scope and burden of corporate sustainability reporting. Specifically, in recent weeks, two parallel developments—one political, the other technical—have introduced further modifications to the European Union's (EU) Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) frameworks. These developments signal that while the EU continues to focus on developing and implementing measures to facilitate long-term sustainable policies, it increasingly pivots toward reducing reporting and compliance burdens in order to foster economic competitiveness.

On the political front, the European Parliament's rapporteur for the EU's "Omnibus Simplification Package" (which we wrote about here) has published a draft report that includes sweeping proposed amendments to the EU's CSRD and the CSDDD. Chiefly, the report proposes to align the scope for reporting under CSRD and CSDDD to those companies with 3,000 employees and €450m net turnover (i.e., revenue), significantly reducing the number of companies that would be subject to EU sustainability rules. In a statement accompanying the report, the EU's rapporteur said "I'm entering this process with a clear ambition: to cut costs for businesses and go further than the Commission on simplification. Less red tape and fewer burdens for businesses. That's how we strengthen Europe's economy."

In a parallel development, on June 23, the member states reached an agreement with respect to the Council's negotiating positions on the proposed modifications. One critically important term included in the Council's core negotiating framework, announced on June 23, is to delay due diligence obligations until July 2028. Adam Szłapka, Poland's Minister for European Union Affairs, said "[t]oday we delivered on our promise to simplify EU laws. We are taking a decisive step towards our common goal to create a more favorable business environment to help our companies grow, innovate, and create quality jobs." This agreement mandates the Council's Presidency—currently Poland, followed by Denmark (July–December) and then Cyprus (January–June 2026)—to negotiate the final legislation in the so-called "trilogue," which will then need to be adopted by both the European Parliament and the Council.

The co-legislators—the European Parliament and the European Council (which is made up of the EU member states)—are finalizing their positions and will then need to negotiate a final outcome. The current tenor of discussions suggests that policy-makers seem poised to further narrow applicable thresholds under CSRD and CSDDD, as well as relaxing core reporting obligations.

Relatedly, the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG) recently published a progress report covering its efforts to dramatically simplify the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), which underpin the CSRD's disclosure requirements. The progress report "provides detailed information about the development of EFRAG's work plan, the simplification and burden reduction levers that are activated and the expected outcome as of today in terms of simplification." It follows a public consultation initiated by EFRAG that concluded at the end of May 2025 as the EFRAG continues working toward a 50% reduction in mandatory data points, with a formal deadline for technical advice set for October 31, 2025.

Together, these initiatives would reshape sustainability reporting in Europe, raising key strategic and compliance questions for companies preparing for CSRD implementation and CSDDD compliance.

Comparing the Disclosure Reform Proposals

To help organizations track and evaluate these proposed changes, the table below summarizes the key elements of the European Commission's (EC) earlier proposals, the European Parliament's June 2025 draft and the Council's latest position: