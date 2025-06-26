ESG Regulation: Has The "Washington Effect" Trumped The "Brussels Effect"?

The last 6 months have seen unprecedented turbulence in the field of sustainability regulation. The EU, historically a world leader in environmental standards and responsible business conduct, appears to be backtracking on its leading position and fitting in with the political mood in the US. But a key question – particularly for those working out how to respond to the ever-shifting sands – is whether recent changes reflect a fundamental shift away from sustainability regulation and towards deregulation, or whether this is merely a bump in an otherwise well-defined sustainability road.

1 What is the Brussels effect?

The Brussels effect describes the phenomenon by which the EU, over the last few decades, has driven up global standards and performance by adopting regulations in fields such as the environment or product safety which are voluntarily observed by global market actors. In order to access the EU market for products or services, multinational businesses must adhere to its high standards. International regulators also, to a degree, look to "outsource" their national rulemaking to the EU. In effect, the EU has taken an approach which could be described as "play on our market, play by our rules." For example, at the inception of the sustainability regulations now under debate, the EU justified its extra-territorial reach - particularly for the non-EU company requirements of the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive ("CS3D") under which the only jurisdictional hook is revenue stemming from the EU market - by noting that turnover is a proxy for effects that the activities of third country businesses may have on the EU market.

2 The Sustainability Omnibus: putting the Brussels effect on pause?

In February 2025, the EU issued a package of measures which aimed to streamline regulations and reduce the administrative burden for businesses. A key feature was an amendment to the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive ("CSRD"), a flagship regulation which would mandate extensive reporting of non-financial information by a vastly increased number of companies and subject that reporting to the same rigorous assurance process as financial reports (albeit to a limited assurance standard). This regulation in particular had become the poster child for over-burden on businesses; six or seven figure consultancy fees to help companies comply were not unusual. Meanwhile, the reporting became a distraction from the task of actually doing the work of becoming a more sustainable business.

The package also contained a proposal to amend CS3D, reducing the burden of due diligence designed to mitigate adverse environmental and human rights impacts linked to companies' operations, even where not adjacent; further proposals would amend the carbon border adjustment mechanism regulation ("CBAM"), to dramatically reduce the scope of those having to account for (and pay for) embedded emissions in carbon intensive raw materials and semi-finished goods produced abroad under less rigorous environmental standards and subsequently imported into the EU. For more detail on the Omnibus, see:

On the other hand, on the same day as the Sustainability Omnibus was published, the EU also announced its Clean Industrial Deal and Action Plan for Affordable Energy, both of which would increase renewable energy generation capacity and grid infrastructure improvements. Importantly, these measures were said to be not only about decarbonisation but also increasing EU energy security, lowering costs for consumers and attracting investment into the EU.

3 Is there a "Washington effect"?

It was easy to predict that President Trump's second term would bring a raft of legislative changes, given the gulf between his own views and the positions adopted by his predecessor. Trump was very clear in pursuing a "massive 10-to-1 deregulation initiative", issuing more executive orders in his first 100 days than any other president before him. The extent of the changes was nonetheless surprising, with USD 9.4 billion in DOGE-led spending cuts and threatened import tariffs of up to 145% being features of Trump's short term to date. Given the unsettling effect of such radical policies - and the tendency for policy decisions to be reversed in short order (in addition of course to geopolitical tensions stemming from the Middle East and Russia) - it is perhaps not too surprising that business as usual in other parts of the world ceased to be seen as a viable option.

Internal drivers of change

However, the EU also has some internal drivers of change. An adjustment in approach became inevitable after Mario Draghi published a report on the Future of European Competitiveness in September 2024, in which he highlighted a "lack of dynamism", in part due to "inconsistent and restrictive regulations". This has led to EU businesses lagging behind US and Chinese competitors, including in new fields where further rapid growth is expected, such as AI and decarbonisation technologies. That said, it should also be acknowledged that many factors unrelated to over-regulation contribute to a lack of European competitiveness, including links to historic industries and cultural aversion to risk-taking.

A shift has been coming for several years

The calls for reduced regulation began even before the Draghi report. In March 2023, the Commission's Communication on Long-term Competitiveness of the EU committed it to "a fresh push to rationalize and simplify reporting requirements for companies and administrations", stating that "[t]he aim should be to reduce such burdens by 25%, without undermining the related policy objectives". In February 2024, the Antwerp Declaration was published by 73 business leaders, expressing full support for a European Industrial Deal to complement the Green Deal, but also calling for the development of an Omnibus proposal to tackle, amongst other things, over reporting. The Antwerp Declaration was recognised by Italy, Germany and France in April 2024, with ministers also calling on the Commission to adopt an omnibus directive to "remove pointless standards and lighten those that are too complicated".

Deregulation in the UK

Deregulatory sentiment has also reached the UK. The March 2025 action plan on regulation criticized costly administrative burdens and risk-aversion in regulation, echoing the EU's competitiveness concerns. Sectors targeted for reform include business, finance, energy, environment, and even health and safety, with proposed changes to accident reporting regulations (RIDDOR) raising eyebrows. At the same time, proposals to streamline oversight - for instance, moving to a single lead regulator for large projects (see section 5 of Infrastructure Spotlight Autumn/Winter 2024) - will be welcomed by any business which has wrangled the bureaucracy of obtaining multiple consents and permits for project development.

4 Ongoing drivers of strong sustainability action

The EU has a goal to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, a legally binding target enshrined in the European Climate Law. It is largely on track to achieve its 2030 target of reducing emissions by 55% compared with 1990 levels, though it has faced criticism over, firstly, the delay to the announcement and, secondly, the potential softening of its interim 2040 target.

That climate still matters is clear when considering the proposed changes to the CBAM Regulation. The draft amendment would exempt 91% of importers from scope, but continue to capture over 99% of relevant emissions – a smart form of regulatory reform guided by achievement of the policy goal.

Is the UK on the broadly the same page as the EU?

The UK's position is similar to that of the EU in that:

it has a long-standing climate commitment to reach net zero by 2050;





part of the UK's strategy to reach it will be the development of a decarbonised energy system which brings multiple benefits including to consumers and to businesses as both end-users and recipients of investment.

That said, an important point of difference is that the UK also sees itself as an environment which fosters innovation, with the June 2025 Spending Review committing £86 billion to research over the next four years (though this in fact reflects a relatively modest increase on current levels).

Announcements that the Government's Zero Emission Vehicle Mandate would be tweaked to allow ongoing sales of hybrid vehicles beyond 2030, and to exempt small volume British brands such as Aston Martin from the prohibition on new petrol/diesel vehicle sales have been cited by some as evidence of a weakening of the UK's commitment to net zero. However, our view is that it's too early to draw such conclusions; the changes can equally well be seen as a more direct response to Trump's tariffs on the automotive industry and a demonstration that economic growth remains the Government's number one priority.

5 What about commitment to the "Social" aspect of ESG?

On the social side (i.e. the "S" in ESG), prioritisation is less clear. The move to more responsible business conduct and greater integration of soft law human rights frameworks, notably the UN Global Compact and Guiding Principles, and the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Companies, has been occurring in EU sustainable finance legislation over the last five years. The CS3D was intended to crystallise that trend into a world-leading, horizontal regime. Even the US has strong legislation preventing the import of products produced with forced labour, likely to be exempt from Trump's clear anti-ESG stance given its focus on Chinese imports. However, the proposed weakening of the due diligence requirements in CS3D would be a retrograde step. Claimant law firms and NGOs will no doubt be keen to step into any void; the UK courts are already being asked to enforce a negligence-based duty of care through the supply chain, and between parents and subsidiaries.

6 Less a bonfire of regulation - more of a change in the narrative

Whether the current ESG backlash will wane with the evolution of politics in the US remains to be seen. What does seem to have changed – potentially for good – is the way that sustainability messaging is formulated. In contrast to the position five years ago, when Chief Sustainability Officers crafted statements regarding the seriousness with which their business took their impact on the climate, such narratives are increasingly pivoting to the need for the company to build resilience and protect itself from the financial risks stemming from climate change over the short, medium and long term. These risks will increase and effective sustainability reporting should draw them out, helping to support informed decision-making by investors.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.