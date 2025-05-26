New Revised BVCA Model Form Documents – Table Of Changes

Following market feedback review, the British Private Equity & Venture Capital Association (BVCA) has launched, in February 2025, the new revised versions of its standardised UK early-stage venture capital investments model documentation.

As part of the BVCA working group who implemented these changes, Susanna Stanfield was able to see first-hand what was the market feedback and how the BVCA working committee dealt this and contributed to the resulting updates.

The updated standardised documentation replaces the former versions previously launched in February 2023. The changes align with the market feedback collated from the venture capital community.

Click here to view a detailed table setting out all the recent key revisions, providing further insight into the new changes made.

