EFRAG Video Demonstration Of CSRD Report Tagging (Video)

While many firms have paused their Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) implementation projects pending the outcome of the Omnibus discussions, the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG) is still pressing ahead with elements of its work. To help firms understand the digital tagging requirement of CSRD (which some firms won't have considered), EFRAG has posted a detailed video on its YouTube channel (which, somewhat surprisingly, has 2.6k subscribers) going through the XBRL tagging of an entire CSRD report. For those firms that have not yet considered what this tagging process involves, the video (262 views and counting) provides a genuinely helpful demonstration of what's required.

