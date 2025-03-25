ARTICLE
25 March 2025

EFRAG Video Demonstration Of CSRD Report Tagging (Video)

JD
Jones Day

Contributor

Jones Day logo
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Aidan Lawes
While many firms have paused their Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) implementation projects pending the outcome of the Omnibus discussions, the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG) is still pressing ahead with elements of its work. To help firms understand the digital tagging requirement of CSRD (which some firms won't have considered), EFRAG has posted a detailed video on its YouTube channel (which, somewhat surprisingly, has 2.6k subscribers) going through the XBRL tagging of an entire CSRD report. For those firms that have not yet considered what this tagging process involves, the video (262 views and counting) provides a genuinely helpful demonstration of what's required.

EFRAG has released the first two videos in a new series demonstrating the digital tagging of an ESRS report using the ESRS Set 1 XBRL Taxonomy. www.efrag.org/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Aidan Lawes
Aidan Lawes
