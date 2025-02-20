Transactional Talk: The Road To Completion - Episode Five (Podcast)

Ready to close the deal? Let's discuss the final steps in M&A transactions.

In this final episode of our series on corporate acquisitions, we take a look at the critical steps that take place once the documentation is agreed and guide you through the final stages the deal.

Our host Alex Farrow, Senior Associate in the Corporate team sits down with Chelsie Taylor, Principal Associate, Ruairi O'Grady, Associate, and Maya Thompson, Solicitor Apprentice.

From managing last-minute challenges to ensuring all parties are aligned for a smooth closing, together they explore the practical aspects of closing a deal through sharing their personal experiences and strategies for success.

