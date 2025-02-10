Expanding into the Middle East: The Benefits of ADGM for International Businesses

The Middle East is a pivotal region for global commerce, offering a unique blend of cultural richness, strategic location, and economic dynamism. At Mirkwood Evans Vincent, we help businesses to capitalise on the region's strategic advantages with specialised legal support.

Our collaboration with Paoletti Law Group enhances our ability to provide seamless support for clients looking to expand their operations in the Middle East, with a special focus on the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

About the ADGM

Established in 2015, ADGM operates under English common law, providing a legal framework familiar to lawyers from multiple jurisdictional backgrounds.

The ADGM is a hub for fintech and financial services, fostering a regulatory environment that accommodates the complexities of these industries while promoting growth and stability.

Unlike many jurisdictions in the region, the ADGM allows 100% foreign ownership of companies, empowering businesses to maintain complete control over their operations.

Companies also benefit from a tax-friendly environment, with zero corporate and personal income taxes, as well as access to an extensive network of double taxation treaties.

These attributes make ADGM a compelling choice for businesses seeking to establish a presence in the Middle East.

Enhancing client services through collaboration

We understand the complexities of international business and the importance of tailored legal solutions. Our collaboration with Paoletti Law Group, a leading firm in the UAE, further strengthens our capabilities. With local legal expertise provided by Thomas Paoletti and Francesca Romana Valeri, we offer a comprehensive suite of services across multiple jurisdictions.

This partnership ensures that international businesses receive seamless service delivery, from navigating ADGM's regulatory requirements and managing M&A transactions, to structuring entities and dispute resolution.

Why the Middle East?

The Middle East as a whole offers unparalleled opportunities for businesses aiming to expand into new markets. Below are some of the advantages of the region:

Strategic Connectivity – The region serves as a bridge between Europe, Asia, and Africa, with access to over 4 billion people within a four-hour flight radius.

Economic Diversification – Countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, are actively diversifying their economies beyond oil and gas, creating opportunities in sectors such as technology, healthcare, renewable energy, and finance.

Business-Friendly Policies – Free zones like the ADGM and DIFC offer tax incentives, full foreign ownership, and streamlined regulatory frameworks, making them attractive destinations for international businesses.

Innovation Hubs – The region is investing heavily in innovation, particularly in fintech, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy, fostering an ecosystem conducive to growth and collaboration.

