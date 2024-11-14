Transactional Talk: Before You Get Going And Heads Of Terms - Episode One (Podcast)

Before heading into a transaction, there are crucial considerations that can set the foundation for success.

In our new podcast series focusing on corporate acquisitions, our lawyers discuss key considerations before initiating a transaction, focusing on the importance of heads of terms or preliminary documents that set out basic principles.

Our host Alex Farrow, Senior Associate in our Corporate team, is joined by special guests Emily Chittick, Associate, and Gareth Baker, Partner, both in M&A and Private Equity team. They share real-world insights, practical tips and valuable guidance on building a solid foundation for your transactions.

Listen to this episode

