ARTICLE
14 November 2024

Transactional Talk: Before You Get Going And Heads Of Terms - Episode One (Podcast)

GW
Gowling WLG

Contributor

Gowling WLG logo
Gowling WLG is an international law firm built on the belief that the best way to serve clients is to be in tune with their world, aligned with their opportunity and ambitious for their success. Our 1,400+ legal professionals and support teams apply in-depth sector expertise to understand and support our clients’ businesses.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
In our new podcast series focusing on corporate acquisitions, our lawyers discuss key considerations before initiating a transaction, focusing on the importance of heads of terms or preliminary documents that set out basic principles.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Alex Farrow
Photo of Gareth Baker
Photo of Emily Chittick
Authors

Before heading into a transaction, there are crucial considerations that can set the foundation for success.

In our new podcast series focusing on corporate acquisitions, our lawyers discuss key considerations before initiating a transaction, focusing on the importance of heads of terms or preliminary documents that set out basic principles.

Our host Alex Farrow, Senior Associate in our Corporate team, is joined by special guests Emily Chittick, Associate, and Gareth Baker, Partner, both in M&A and Private Equity team. They share real-world insights, practical tips and valuable guidance on building a solid foundation for your transactions.

Listen to this episode

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alex Farrow
Alex Farrow
Photo of Gareth Baker
Gareth Baker
Photo of Emily Chittick
Emily Chittick
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More