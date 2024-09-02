Sneak Peek: NAVEX Next, September 19, 2024 Keynote Preview

The NAVEX Next Virtual Conference, coming to your screens September 19, 2024, has sessions designed to equip risk and compliance leaders with the latest news and guidance on navigating the complex landscape in which you all work. We've got many great sessions coming to you, including three keynote presentations you won't want to miss.

From traditions to transformations – Culture in the sustainability equation

You'll kick off the day with a one-hour session on cultural sustainability. Along with Wojciech Bagiński, board member at B Lab, our own Jan Stappers will discuss how traditions and beliefs can be transformed into sustainable impact.

B Lab, an international nonprofit network that aims to change the global economy to benefit all people and the planet, will highlight how cultural values and practices can match ESG goals while contributing to long-term sustainability and helping shape the societies of tomorrow.

That culture of change is paramount and goes beyond standard regulatory processes. Ensuring leadership operates with a higher purpose and accountability to stakeholders is key to achieving this cultural shift. Join Wojciech and Jan as they explore how profit can indeed be compatible with being socially and environmentally responsible to create a lasting (and positive) impact.

Why your employee engagement efforts are failing (and what to do about it)

Your employees are the heart of your company. Just imagine a business without your team: operations would stop working and your products and services wouldn't get sold. With how important our teams are, surely organizations are doing everything to ensure they're happy, well-performing and have a positive work environment to thrive in, right? Well, we hate to be the bearer of bad news, but the current employee engagement systems are wrong!

This is Cy Wakeman's theory. For years, she has stressed that "the way employee engagement has been historically measured is fundamentally flawed." Traditional employee engagement survey processes regularly make three common mistakes: "Every employee response is equally important," "every employee opinion is credible," and "engagement alone drives results."

This is where the concept of Reality-Based Engagement comes into play. By connecting entitlement and empowerment, companies can make employees accountable for their results and improve the corporate culture. Giving the employees more responsibilities can lead to engagement, ethical behavior and company results.

Ready to learn how to level up your employee engagement efforts to create a thriving workplace where employees are actively engaged and accountable? Join Cy for her keynote presentation, followed by a Q&A session to delve deeper into how these insights apply to the risk and compliance function.

How to build an ethical culture

Workplace culture can be either one of the most significant strategic advantages or disadvantages in modern businesses. Ethical cultures are a cornerstone of successful businesses and can be a huge attractor to employees, customers and investors. While unethical organizations tend to be a PR nightmare with volatile share prices. This continued focus on how companies do business means they must rethink what culture really means and work towards establishing or growing an ethical workplace culture.

This session is articulated around three main components: transparency, politics and values. Alison Taylor, author of the book Higher Ground, will show what new responsibilities the companies have, what is expected of them and how to align their identity with internal and external needs. Alison will discuss:

Why transparency has become a double-edged weapon, and it is far more difficult for companies to manage reputational risks now than in the past

How nowadays, leaders are more willing to take political stances because stakeholders and customers demand and expect it

And lastly, young employees have a new vision of what culture should be, what careers should offer, and how managers should respond to these needs

In short, setting up sustainable, ethical cultures is so much more than regulatory compliance and alignment with legal frameworks.

Join Jan Stappers, Director of Regulatory Solutions at NAVEX, Wojciech Bagiński, attorney and board director, Cy Wakeman, Drama researcher and best-selling author, and Alison Taylor, clinical professor and senior advisor, to uncover the latest challenges and opportunities that companies must embrace regarding the intersection of culture and compliance.

These keynotes are just a taste of the engaging and topical conversations we'll share at NAVEX Next 2024. Join thousands of experts and practitioners in HR, legal, IT, audit, supply chain, procurement and more as we explore the topics that matter most in risk, compliance and creating an ethical culture.

Register now for the September 19, 2024 NAVEX Next virtual conference and receive further information as the date approaches.

