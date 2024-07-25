Escalation In Illegal IPTV Enforcement Leads To Three Arrests

FACT's recent crackdown on illegal IPTV providers resulted in cease-and-desist notices for 40 individuals and three arrests. The operation, supported by Sky, also led to the removal of 3,000 online posts advertising illegal services. Under UK law, such activities can lead to significant penalties, including up to 10 years in prison. Additionally, illegal streaming poses security risks like fraud and identity theft.

Yesterday (23 July), the Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT) issued a press release about their operations across the UK over the last month to tackle illegal IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) suppliers.

IPTV allows users to stream television content over the internet, something that most of us will use entirely legally through providers such as Sky, Virgin Media and BT TV for example. The market for illegal IPTV streaming services and devices such as jailbroken Amazon Fire TV sticks has been on the rise for some time and in July, FACT (and its partners, including Sky) further intensified their efforts to disrupt illegal IPTV providers.

This work has resulted in cease and desist notices being issued to 40 individuals across the UK, and the arrest of three others. Sky also removed over 3,000 social media posts and online listings advertising illegal IPTV subscriptions or “loaded” devices (configured to allow access illegal streaming websites).

Under the Digital Economy Act (2017), using, selling and providing illegal IPTV services and devices constitutes copyright infringement and the Act extended the maximum prison sentence for online copyright infringement from 2 to 10 years. Indeed, earlier this year, a man from Birmingham was jailed for 12 months for selling illegal Premier League streams and in 2023, the mastermind behind the UK's largest piracy operation was sentenced to 11 years behind bars.

While the low cost and wide access to content may seem appealing, using illegal streaming services or devices is also a security risk. FACT reported last year that 32% of those who illegally stream content in the UK have either themselves been a victim of fraud, scams or identity theft, or they know someone who has.

“The rise in illegal IPTV operators using modified Firesticks to unlawfully access premium content is a growing concern. This not only infringes upon copyright laws but deprives content creators and distributors of their rightful earnings and disrupts the economic balance of the creative industry.

“FACT and our partners are steadfast in our commitment to disrupt these criminal operations. This is just the start of our enforcement efforts, with more actions planned.”

Kieron Sharp, CEO of FACT

