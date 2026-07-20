Key Considerations When Negotiating Sports Sponsorship Agreements, With A Spotlight On Women's Sport

Key points to consider when negotiating a sports sponsorship agreement

A successful brand sponsorship arrangement should be supported by a robust, pragmatic set of legal terms that are clear and easy to follow. Given the typically long-term nature of sponsorship agreements, these terms should provide sufficient flexibility and procedural steps to mature with the sponsorship arrangement and adequately cover its evolution.

From our experience, parties to sports sponsorship deals benefit from spending time considering and drafting for the following legal points when negotiating sponsorship agreements at an early stage.

1. Sufficient contractual flexibility. Women's sport is experiencing rapid growth and, as a result, it is important to build in provisions that address scenarios in which the arrangement is performing strongly, or may need further review.

When an arrangement is performing well, important provisions might include:



key performance indicators agreed at the outset, or a mechanism to agree them included in the contract; performance-based payment structures and incentivising milestones; where appropriate, exclusivity provisions (or consent mechanism) to protect the partnership benefits; and rights of first refusal in relation to other sponsorship opportunities (e.g. other teams, tournaments or venues).





Where an arrangement is not performing as expected, important provisions might include:



the ability to review the fees and payment structures; suspension rights allowing the use of the brand or certain activation strategies to be partially suspended or restricted; and a clear dispute resolution procedure, which sets out an escalation route to try to resolve the dispute before more formalised legal procedures need to be resorted to (and agreement on what these are – be it mediation, arbitration, or the exclusive jurisdiction of a particular court).



2. Address predictable 'what if' scenarios. Brands often fail to include provisions that address circumstances that may arise later in the term of the agreement, despite these circumstances being foreseeable from the outset. For example, women's sport is likely to undergo competition, league and/or team restructures or developments, given the speed at which the game is evolving. Discussing how these changes will be handled (perhaps via a review mechanism or a governance structure) will mean the parties can be clear on the steps that need to be taken if these events occur.

3. Brand control. Brands will be aware that a sports sponsorship agreement involves the licensing of one of their most valuable assets: their trade marks. This can have a direct impact on a company's reputation and the goodwill generated from its customers (both in B2B and B2C scenarios). It is therefore vital to ensure that the brand is comfortable that they can retain control over how their brand is used and positioned in the sponsorship arrangement. This can be achieved by including: (i) approval rights; (ii) a guaranteed seat at the table for future discussions under the arrangement; (iii) clearly defined parameters for the scope of any intellectual property licence, including ensuring that it is non-sub-licensable and that any goodwill generated is owned by the brand; and (iv) good levels of co-operation by the rightsholder in relation to any claims of intellectual property infringement from third parties.

4. Force majeure. The agreement should also contain a well-drafted force majeure clause, potentially with a broader definition than standard boilerplate wording so as to account for actions taken by the relevant league or governing body. Any agreed force majeure clause should also include a termination right, giving the parties a degree of flexibility in prolonged circumstances beyond their control.

Both rightsholders and brands should feel encouraged to enter the sports sponsorship market. Women's sport in particular presents a unique opportunity to partner with rightsholders earlier in their development and, in doing so, build sustainable long-term relationships. Partnerships do not always have to begin at the elite global level; they can start on a smaller or more local scale, whether through grassroots sport, schools or charity projects, and, coupled with innovative brand activation strategies and flexible but well-considered contractual arrangements, make for an attractive sponsorship investment.