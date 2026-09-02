Companies House Confirms Major Reforms To Accounts Filing From April 2028

The Government has confirmed that significant changes to Companies House accounts filing requirements will come into force from 1 April 2028 as part of the implementation of the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (ECCTA).

The Government has confirmed that significant changes to Companies House accounts filing requirements will come into force from 1 April 2028 as part of the implementation of the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (ECCTA).

The reforms are intended to improve corporate transparency and the quality of information available to Companies House, whilst supporting the Government’s wider efforts to combat economic crime. The reforms were originally expected to take effect on 1 April 2027, but implementation has now been delayed to 1 April 2028, giving companies additional time to prepare for the changes.

Small companies will need to file more financial information

One of the most significant reforms is that, from 1 April 2028, small companies and micro-entities will be required to file a profit and loss account at Companies House, bringing them into line with larger companies.

However, recognising concerns about privacy and commercial sensitivity, the Government has confirmed that smaller companies will be able to opt out of having their profit and loss account published on the public register. The profit and loss account will still need to be filed with Companies House and will remain accessible to Companies House, HMRC and law enforcement. Details of the opt-out process will be confirmed by the Government in due course.

Companies that prefer greater transparency will still be able to allow publication, which may assist with securing finance or building trust with stakeholders.

Software filing will become mandatory

In addition, from 1 April 2028, all companies will be required to file their annual accounts using commercial software in Inline eXtensible Business Reporting Language (iXBRL) format.

From that date, Companies House will close its web-based accounts filing service and paper accounts filing route. Note that the online filing service will remain open for other statutory filings (confirmation statements, PSC updates, etc.).

Importantly, the new requirements are triggered by the date on which a set of accounts is filed, not by the company’s financial year end. This means that accounts relating to an earlier accounting period will still need to comply with the new software-filing and profit and loss requirements if they are filed with Companies House on or after 1 April 2028.

A list of approved software providers is available on GOV.UK.

Other accounts filing reforms

There are a number of other changes which companies should be aware of:

small companies will no longer be able to prepare and file abridged accounts;

companies claiming an audit exemption will need to include an enhanced directors’ eligibility statement on the balance sheet, specifying the exemption being claimed and confirming that the company qualifies;

the component parts of accounts and reports will need to be filed together, rather than separately; and

a company that wishes to shorten its accounting reference period more than once within five years will need to provide a business reason (subject to forthcoming regulations).

Separately, ECCTA amended the filing requirement for small companies’ directors’ reports. However, the Government has since announced that it intends to remove the requirement for all companies to produce a directors’ report, and Companies House currently expects the ECCTA change not to apply once the relevant regulations take effect.

What should companies be doing now?

Although the changes do not take effect until April 2028, it would be sensible for companies to begin preparing in advance of the implementation date:

If you currently rely on the Companies House web filing service or paper filing routes, you should begin planning your transition and selecting compatible commercial filing software.

If you already use accounting software, whether directly or through an accountant or other third-party agent, you should check that your software or provider supports the new iXBRL format and filing requirements.

If you are planning to file the company’s accounts yourself (rather than through a third party), you should ensure you have access to the company’s Companies House authentication code and have applied for a presenter account.

You may wish to discuss the new requirements with the company’s accountant.

Companies that are not ready to file using compatible software by 1 April 2028 risk having their accounts rejected by Companies House. This could result in a filing default, with the escalating financial penalties that apply for late filing of accounts and could affect the company’s compliance record more generally.

Looking ahead

The Companies House reforms represent a significant change to UK accounts filing requirements. Whilst the postponed implementation date provides additional time for businesses to prepare, companies should not wait until 2028 before reviewing their filing processes and reporting requirements.

Companies House has said that it will continue to develop guidance and support materials ahead of the implementation date. Some implementation detail remains outstanding, including the process for opting out of publication of profit and loss accounts and regulations concerning repeated shortening of accounting reference periods. We will provide updates on these when they are available.

Companies that take steps now to understand the new requirements and put appropriate arrangements in place should be well placed to comply with the new regime when it comes into force.

Originally published 21 Aug 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.