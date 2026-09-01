Listing Regime – FCA Guidance For UK Listed Companies On Inside Information And Disclosures

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The FCA's latest Primary Market Bulletin sets out its expectations on regulatory announcement language, inside information classification and delayed disclosure notifications

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published guidance for listed companies in its Primary Market Bulletin (PMB 65). Its main focus is on listed company disclosures and inside information.

Language in regulatory announcements

The FCA says some regulatory announcements being released by issuers contain language which is vague or exaggerated, while others are more like marketing material. It is concerned that issuers are releasing regulatory announcements more frequently than they need to and marking them as containing inside information when they do not.

The FCA warns issuers that they must take care when drafting and releasing regulatory announcements and that if the content strays too far from regulated information, it will consider whether the announcement is misleading and so whether the issuer is in breach of Listing Principle 1 (the need to have adequate systems and controls) or UKLR 1.3.3R (misleading information not to be published).

It also reminds issuers that they should not combine the disclosure of inside information with the marketing of their activities, and that marketing material should be released through non-regulatory newswire services or other appropriate communication outlets.

Review of delayed disclosure of inside information (DDII) notifications

The FCA has continued to review DDII notifications where there is an unusually long period of delayed disclosure or where the circumstances around the delay are not immediately clear from a DDII notification. It says that it has not identified widespread or systemic failures by issuers when delaying disclosure of inside information.

Issues mainly arise where:

information is incorrectly classified as inside information, particularly where an issuer automatically classifies periodic financial reporting information as being inside information while it is being prepared for publication; or

where issuers fail to reassess whether information continues to be inside information for the period of the delay, for example if it has ceased to be price sensitive.

The FCA also says that a DDII notification is not required where, in the event of an unexpected development, an issuer needs a short period of time to clarify the position before announcing inside information.

New inside information declaration form for FCA submissions

From Monday 21 September 2026, when documents (including guidance requests) are submitted to the FCA for review through the Electronic Submission System (ESS) portal, a new form will have to be included with the first submission, stating whether the submission contains inside information and, if so, giving details of what the inside information is.

Other areas covered by PMB 65 include the approach taken by sponsors to specialist due diligence in connection with admissions to listing in the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) category and the FCA's emergency powers under the Short Selling Regulations 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.