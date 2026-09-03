Managing An International Workforce 2026: Episode 03 - Inside APAC: The Latest Employment Law Changes And Workforce Trends (Podcast)

- with Senior Company Executives and HR
- with readers working within the Media & Information industries
This session at our MIW conference last month offered a dynamic overview of the major legislative changes and employment law developments shaping the Asia Pacific landscape.
Catherine Leung, Desmond Wee and Matthew Durham highlighted the key legal, regulatory and workforce trends multinational employers need to prepare for in 2026 and beyond. They also explored how geopolitical uncertainty, demographic shifts and rapid technological advancement are reshaping workforce strategy.
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