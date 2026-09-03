Managing An International Workforce 2026: Episode 03 - Inside APAC: The Latest Employment Law Changes And Workforce Trends (Podcast)

Lewis Silkin's website footer provides essential information and links to key policies and services. Visitors can access details about accessibility standards, complaint procedures, contact information, cookie preferences, legal and regulatory disclosures, modern slavery statements, payment options through Legl, privacy policies, and terms and conditions.

We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.

Article Insights

Lewis Silkin LLP’s articles from Lewis Silkin are most popular: with Senior Company Executives and HR

with readers working within the Media & Information industries

self

This session at our MIW conference last month offered a dynamic overview of the major legislative changes and employment law developments shaping the Asia Pacific landscape.

Catherine Leung, Desmond Wee and Matthew Durham highlighted the key legal, regulatory and workforce trends multinational employers need to prepare for in 2026 and beyond. They also explored how geopolitical uncertainty, demographic shifts and rapid technological advancement are reshaping workforce strategy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.