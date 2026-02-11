ARTICLE
11 February 2026

Consumer Law Podcast: The Latest Developments From The CMA

Lewis Silkin

Contributor

In this episode, Geraint Lloyd-Taylor and Jen Dinmore discuss the Competition and Markets Authority's draft annual plan for 2026-27 and what it signals for consumer law enforcement in the UK.
United Kingdom Consumer Protection
Geraint Lloyd-Taylor and Jen Dinmore
For the first time, consumer law enforcement takes centre stage in the CMA's strategic priorities, marking a significant shift in regulatory focus. This episode explores the CMA's powerful new enforcement tools under the DMCC Act, including the ability to issue fines of up to 10% of annual global turnover and require financial redress for consumers.

Geraint Lloyd-Taylor
Jen Dinmore
