Design And Design Life: Understanding Your Obligations (Video)

Edward Foyle of Fenwick Elliott and Sanjay Patel KC of 4 Pump Court discuss the meaning of commonly used design obligations in standard forms of contract, including fitness for purpose, and consider what contractual obligations in respect of "design life" actually mean and how they apply to construction contracts.
Click here for a copy of the webinar slides in PDF format
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.