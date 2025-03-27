ARTICLE
27 March 2025

Design And Design Life: Understanding Your Obligations (Video)

Fenwick Elliott LLP

Contributor

Edward Foyle of Fenwick Elliott and Sanjay Patel KC of 4 Pump Court discuss the meaning of commonly used design obligations in standard forms of contract, including fitness for purpose...
Edward Foyle
Edward Foyle of Fenwick Elliott and Sanjay Patel KC of 4 Pump Court discuss the meaning of commonly used design obligations in standard forms of contract, including fitness for purpose, and consider what contractual obligations in respect of "design life" actually mean and how they apply to construction contracts.

Click here for a copy of the webinar slides in PDF format

