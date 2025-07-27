What do everyday brands have in common with complex financial instruments?

More than you may expect.

Behind everyday products found in homes around the world, leading consumer goods companies rely on derivatives to manage global risk and keep operations running smoothly.

Here's how they manage volatility across the supply chain:

FX hedging to navigate revenue from sales in over 150 countries.

Commodity hedging to control costs on essentials like palm oil, plastics, and packaging.

Interest Rate Swaps to finance sustainability and innovation at scale.

Behind the scenes, every trade must be reported, but TRAction makes it simple.

