ARTICLE
2 December 2024

Our Eyes In The Sky: Satellites Recognised As Vital To The Protection Of Our Environment

MC
Marks & Clerk

Contributor

Marks & Clerk logo
Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore Firm Details
At COP29, the UK Space Agency emphasized the critical role of satellite data in monitoring climate change. Satellites track environmental changes like land cover, sea level rise, and extreme weather, providing essential information for global climate discussions and action.
United Kingdom Environment
Photo of Callum Cook
Authors

So often do we perceive the space sector to be looking outwards, to unexplored regions beyond the confines of Earth, that it's important to remind ourselves of just how much the sector looks inwards also, and how important this is.

Earlier this week at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, the UK Space Agency, acting as the Chair of the Committee on Earth Observation Satellites (CEOS), reminded us of this very fact. In particular, the vital importance of satellites in monitoring climate change was emphasised.

In an age where the environment is changing rapidly, and in which nations the world over are pledging to help prevent this, it is absolutely necessary to remain up-to-date on environmental changes, as they are happening.

This is exactly what our satellite network enables us to do, enabling us to monitor phenomena such as land cover changes, temperature trends, sea level rise, sea ice melt and extreme weather events. No matter how remote the area in which these phenomena occur, our satellite network's global coverage keeps us informed.

In fact, without the data that these satellites provide, the very discussions being held at COP29 - discussions which are vital to restoring the environmental health of our planet - would remain uninformed and ineffective.

As the environment continues to change at breakneck speed, the UK Space Agency recognises that our satellite network must progress at a similar rate, whether in the form of technological advancement or organisational improvement.

On the whole, the above should serve as a welcome reminder of the role that space technologies play in not only improving our lives here on Earth, but safeguarding them also. In return, we at Marks & Clerk are keen to assist innovators of space technologies in securing robust intellectual property protection for their inventions.

The statement highlights the vital role that satellite data plays in observing and understanding Earth's Climate. With global coverage, satellites are indispensable for monitoring land cover changes, temperature trends, sea level rise, sea ice melt, and extreme weather events.

www.gov.uk/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Environmental Law
Authors
Photo of Callum Cook
Callum Cook
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More