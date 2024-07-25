Charity Governance Code Refresh 2024 – Have Your Say Before 11 August 2024

A public consultation on the Charity Governance Code, running until 11 August 2024, seeks feedback on its content, structure, applicability, language, and accessibility. The Code guides charities on high governance standards, complementing their legal and regulatory obligations.

A public consultation on the Charity Governance Code has been launched to gather views and feedback to inform a further refresh of the Code.

What is the Charity Governance Code?

The Charity Governance Code is a practical tool which aims to help charities and their trustees develop high standards of governance. The Code is not a legal or regulatory requirement but it sets out the principles and recommended practice for good charity governance, which build on the assumption that charities are already meeting their basic legal and regulatory responsibilities.

Consultation survey

The Code's steering group are committed to continually updating the Code and aim to review it roughly every three years. The most recent consultation survey opened on 21 May 2024 and will run until 11 August 2024. Wrigleys is delighted to be supporting the steering group with this consultation.

A part of the refresh, the steering group are reviewing the Code's:

content;

structure;

applicability to different sizes of charity; and

use of language and the user-friendliness of the framework.

The steering group will also be exploring accessibility, including any barriers to use of the Code, and are therefore inviting responses to the consultation from both users and non-users.

