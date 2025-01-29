S4:E9 – North East Seen: 'Fear Less, Do More' With Alison Gwynn (Video)

In this episode of 'Fear Less, Do More', host Gill Hunter has a fascinating conversation with Alison Gwynn, the Chief Executive of North East Screen. Alison shares the transformative impact of North East Screen and their dedication to develop, upskill and grow the film, television and digital industries of the North East. Alison also opens up about her fearless approach to leadership and her passion for leaving a lasting impact in the creative industry.

