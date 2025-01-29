S4:E9 – North East Seen: 'Fear Less, Do More' With Alison Gwynn (Video)

We will protect and help your business as if it were our own. We do this by providing a clear way forward and by giving you an opinion rather than just a list of legal options.
People, environment, and community are important to us and by protecting and helping our clients’ businesses to grow we can in turn effect change in the communities in which we live and work.
In this episode of 'Fear Less, Do More', host Gill
Hunter has a fascinating conversation with Alison Gwynn, the Chief
Executive of North East Screen. Alison shares the transformative
impact of North East Screen and their dedication to develop,
upskill and grow the film, television and digital industries of the
North East. Alison also opens up about her fearless approach to
leadership and her passion for leaving a lasting impact in the
creative industry.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.