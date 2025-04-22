Online Ads For Brazilian Butt Lifts Strike A Bum Note With The ASA

This week, the ASA targeted a number of irresponsible ads for liquid Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBL). While there will be many that have fallen between the cracks... ahem... the ASA has assembled quite an asssortment - six in total. Butt, what's really behind all of these rulings?

Trigger warning: It's not a funny topic, obviously, cosmetic procedures can go wrong, and irresponsible ads for these services fuel the epidemic of body issues among social media users. So I want to make clear I am not making light of any of that, and I agree with the ASA's upheld rulings against these ads.

BUT, and that's a big but... while I am not aiming to make light of the serious underlying issue, regular readers will expect, nay demand, that this article includes some 'cheeky' puns. And life is serious enough. So those without a sense of humour may scroll towards the rear end of this article and read the ASA's rulings for themselves.

First, on a serious note...

Incredibly, several of these ads included Black Friday offers, with time-pressured discounts, as well as making other claims that trivialised the risks of cosmetic procedures.

In addition to time-limited Black Friday discounts, they included claims such as: "Achieve your body goals" and "Discounts! Get instant results", "Safe and effective, our treatments come with no downtime and minimal discomfort", "HUUGE SAVINGS" and "MINIMAL PAIN", "safe and effective" and "safe, proven, and beautifully natural results", "don't miss this exclusive opportunity" and "who's ready for real results".

The rulings form part of a wider piece of work on ads for liquid Brazilian Butt Lifts, identified for investigation following intelligence gathering by the ASA's Active Ad Monitoring system, which uses AI to proactively search for online ads that might break the rules.

Butt, what is a BBL?

A liquid Brazilian Butt Lift involves the injection of dermal filler into the bottom to enhance its volume and shape. According to guidance from the Joint Council for Cosmetic Procedures, liquid BBLs are considered to be surgical procedures, and like all surgical procedures, they carry a level of risk.

The ASA's position is that, although it would not necessarily be irresponsible to offer promotions for procedures, marketers would need to take particular care when administering them. Undertaking cosmetic surgery should be portrayed as a decision that requires time and thought from consumers before proceeding, because of the risks involved.

Assortment of responses

There was a range of responses by the companies advertising their services, ranging from those that didn't respond at all, to those who tried to defend their ads, through to others who took down their ads voluntarily (albeit too late to escape an upheld ruling).

So what did they have to say for themselves?

Some of the advertisers, namely Bomb Doll Aesthetics , CCskinlondondubai and Beautyjenics Ltd , didn't respond to the ASA. Not a good look, and a sure-fire way to end up with an upheld ruling.

, and , didn't respond to the ASA. Not a good look, and a sure-fire way to end up with an upheld ruling. EME Aesthetics stated that all their clients were given a full consultation and were under no obligation to book any procedures. They therefore considered that their ad had not pressured consumers or trivialised the risks of cosmetic procedures.

stated that all their clients were given a full consultation and were under no obligation to book any procedures. They therefore considered that their ad had not pressured consumers or trivialised the risks of cosmetic procedures. Rejuvenate Clinics said that they had not realised that their ad might have been in breach of the CAP Code. They said that they had reviewed ASA guidance and would remove all references to time-limited offers. To ensure they did not trivialise the risks of cosmetic procedures, they said that they would state in ads that the surgery was carried out by a medical professional with ultrasound to minimise risks and enhance safety. They believed this would have made consumers aware that there were risks involved. They said they would ensure future ads were compliant with the Code.

said that they had not realised that their ad might have been in breach of the CAP Code. They said that they had reviewed ASA guidance and would remove all references to time-limited offers. To ensure they did not trivialise the risks of cosmetic procedures, they said that they would state in ads that the surgery was carried out by a medical professional with ultrasound to minimise risks and enhance safety. They believed this would have made consumers aware that there were risks involved. They said they would ensure future ads were compliant with the Code. NKD Medical Ltd t/a Dr. Ducu said that they would ensure they followed the ASA's rules and guidance. They said that the time-limited "Black Friday" offer was intended to provide consumers with an opportunity to access their services at a discounted rate during a widely recognised shopping event, and that they always encouraged consumers to make informed decisions without pressure. They said that the claim "safe and effective" accurately represented their services. They said that they aimed to communicate the benefits of their treatments, whilst also ensuring that they did not trivialise the potential risks involved.

No ifs, no Butts

The CAP Code requires marketing communications to be prepared with a sense of responsibility to consumers and to society. The ads that included a Black Friday promotion for "liquid BBLs" and other cosmetic procedures were singled out, as consumers would understand references to "Black Friday" to mean that the opportunity to take up the offer was time limited.

The ASA considered phrases such as "Black Friday deals so good, they won't last long! Get your appointments before the price increase on the 30th November 2024!" placed undue emphasis on the limited time frame of the promotion. They considered that it was likely to lead consumers to fear they would miss out on the offer if they did not book quickly.

In relation to the Black Friday offers, the ASA concluded that consumers could be rushed into making a decision to have cosmetic surgery without taking sufficient time to consider the consequences. Because the ads created a sense of undue urgency to book a cosmetic procedure quickly, the ASA also considered they had not been prepared in a socially responsible manner and therefore breached the Code.

Butt, it's safe...isn't it?!

CAP Guidance on cosmetic interventions makes clear that marketers should not trivialise such procedures or suggest they could be undertaken lightly, because it was likely that all such interventions would carry some level of risk to the patient, such as infections. It is therefore important that marketers presented such procedures responsibly in their advertising.

Most ads referenced a number of cosmetic procedures, including liquid BBLs, alongside claims such as "Safe and effective, our treatments come with no downtime and minimal discomfort".

The ASA considered those claims gave the overall impression that there were minimal medical risks or pain involved in the procedure. They considered that the focus on potential price savings and the stated safety and "minimal discomfort" of the procedure created a trivial tone which detracted from the seriousness of the procedure. That impression was further added to by the claims that consumers should act quickly so that they didn't miss out.

Overall, the ads implied that the decision to have the BBL procedure could be taken lightly and quickly without consideration of the risks involved, and because the ads detracted from the seriousness of the decision to undertake a cosmetic intervention, they concluded that they trivialised the risks of the surgery and were socially irresponsible.

Butt wait, it gets worse!

The ad by CCskinlondondubai went a step further in terms of being socially irresponsible.

In addition to referring to having "sale" superimposed in the background several times, the caption stated, "Get the curves and contours you've always wanted with our safe and effective body filler treatments. Feel confident every step of the way! Safe, proven, and beautifully natural results. Expertly qualified team".

CAP Guidance on cosmetic interventions stated that marketers should not play on consumers' insecurities and must not suggest that happiness or wellbeing depends on conforming to a particular body shape or physical appearance.

The ad featured the claim "get the curves and contours you've always wanted" which the ASA understood was targeted at women and implied they could change their body shape through cosmetic surgery. The ASA said the actual end result would depend on a variety of factors and considered that the claim created unrealistic expectations of what could have been achieved from the surgery. They therefore considered the ad risked exploiting women's insecurities around body image, particularly those with insecurities relating to their body shape. The ad also included the claim "feel confident every step of the way!", which the ASA considered implied that by changing their physical appearance, an individual could improve their confidence.

The advertiser didn't respond to the ASA to try to defend the ad, and the ASA concluded that the ad exploited women's insecurities around body image and linked confidence to cosmetic procedures, and was irresponsible on this basis, too.

Lesson

The lesson is clear - if you are promoting cosmetic procedures, that has to be done in a way that does not put undue pressure on consumers to act quickly rather than taking time to consider their options, and the tone, visuals and claims must not trivialise the procedure or play on consumers' insecurities.

Oh, and if you are contacted by the ASA, responding to their enquiries is the right thing to do!

Ending on a bum note

Here is a list of the advertisers whose ads were on the line, and a link to each ruling.

