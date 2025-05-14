Space Sustainability British Standards Open For Consultation

Earlier this year, we highlighted the record-breaking number of launches in 2024 and how it will continue to rise sharply into 2025.

As the issue of space debris and other environmental concerns reaches a critical point, the British Standards Institution (BSI) is helping by creating a set of guidelines for the space launch sector.

BSI is the UK's National Standards Body (NSB) and represents UK economic and social interests across all European and international standards organisations.

This BSI Flex (1971 v1.0:2025-04 Space sustainability – Launch – Guide) is intended for use by launch service providers, spaceports, ranges and payload providers, launch brokers and their supply chains. It might also be of interest to those concerned with commissioning launches and/or seeking payload capacity. It is applicable UK-wide, and its guidance is available to be used by organisations internationally.

By providing guidance on the environmental considerations for organisations planning, designing and/or operating any part of the orbital and suborbital space launch lifecycle, the world can hopefully move towards a sustainable launch sector through identification of launch lifecycle environmental impacts and planning for mitigation actions leading to minimising such impacts.

These guidelines are currently open for feedback until 27 July 2025. So, whether you're a space professional working on less toxic rocket fuels or an aerospace student tired of studying for your launch vehicle dynamics exam, give this a read to understand the direction the industry could be heading!

